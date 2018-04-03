Collateral is a different kind of cop show. It’s the first scripted TV series from the eminent David Hare, playwright of Gethsemane and The Blue Room, movie screenwriter of The Hours, Denial. It arrives in the U.S.—it was co-produced by BBC2 and Netflix—on a wave of criticism from the British conservative press, which interpreted its treatment of Europe’s refugee crisis as preachy leftism. “Dear BBC—after Collateral, please stop funding David Hare,” hooted a Telegraph headline. In the last of its four episodes, a Labour MP has a highly charged conversation with his party leader about The Refugee Question. This isn’t right for TV, the Telegraph said. Keep the taxpayers’ money away from this man.

But for me, the question Collateral prompts is this: Why isn’t the BBC funding more art about the refugee crisis? This work is sharp, it’s engaging, and it’s speaking not only to contemporary Britain, but also to a wider Western world that is wrestling with the issues of immigration and asylum.

The show begins with the killing of Abdullah Asif, who is shot dead on the steps of a house while delivering a pizza. The killing is surgical, professional. But was Asif the intended victim, or should it have been Mikey, who usually slings the pizza to that address? Is the customer involved? The pizza parlor manager? It’s a baffling mess of a case, and Kip Glaspie (Cary Mulligan) is delighted to be dragged out of bed for it. She’s six months pregnant. As she’s driven to the crime scene through the London gloom, her face spreads into a smile.



Asif has told colleagues that he is a refugee from Syria. When the police follow clues on his phone to his “home address,” which is a barely habitable garage, his sisters repeat that claim. They say they are refugees from the war, and immigration authorities pack them off to a detention center that resembles the notorious real-life Yarl’s Wood Immigration Removal Centre, where women are currently on hunger strike to protest their indefinite and inhumane detention.