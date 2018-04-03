Any discussion of local news starts with the decline of print journalism. In June of 1990, there were nearly half a million people employed in the newspaper industry; in March of 2016, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that there were 183,000—a decline of nearly 60 percent. Many of those jobs moved to the internet and television, but the decline has been acutely felt in small and medium-sized markets, many of which are no longer served with reliable print journalism. Those that are often get little original reporting, with newspapers instead dutifully regurgitating dispatches from local law enforcement.



Newspaper reporters did the work of responsibly covering local politics, law enforcement, and the courts. They not only kept citizens informed, but also often performed the role of a watchdog. These stories were often featured on local television news, providing depth that a 30-minute telecast, which also covers national stories and sports and the weather, simply can’t.



There are many causes for the newspaper’s decline, the most notable of which has been the rise of Google and Facebook and the subsequent collapse of the advertising model that sustained newspapers for decades. With internet companies breaking up journalism’s near monopoly on local advertising, media organizations have been forced to curtail their reporting and cut back on staff. Many newspapers have also been hit by Wall Street firms seeking to make a profit—The Denver Post, for instance, recently handed out pink slips to a third of its newsroom employees, despite posting healthy profits for its hedge fund owner.



These changes have damaged the quality of local news reporting across the country. But they haven’t had a substantial effect on the way that people view local news. A Morning Consult/Politico poll conducted in August of last year found that “41 percent of registered voters have more trust in their local news outlets to report the truth,” compared to only 27 percent who have more trust in national news outlets. It’s no surprise that Mark Zuckerberg, when facing criticism of Facebook’s dissemination of fake news and divisive stories, announced that the company would be emphasizing local news stories in its News Feed.



Speaking to Ezra Klein earlier this week, Zuckerberg reiterated his faith in local news: “A big part of what I actually think about when I’m thinking about high-quality journalism is local news,” he said, citing the fact that it made people more “informed” and “civically active.”

