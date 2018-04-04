It’s useful to call these groups male supremacist because words like misogyny can be more easily deflected, according to Britney Gil, a Ph.D. graduate from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute who wrote her dissertation on the Red Pill community. “These men specifically say, ‘We don’t hate women, we just understand their nature and develop ways to deal with them,’” said Gil. “Boiling it down to women-hating men is oversimplifying. Because they do want women in their lives.”

Though the aftermath of the 2016 election has brought public attention to these hate groups, they have been festering for years. Male supremacist groups have been provoked in large part by feminist gains, which is especially relevant at a time when women in the United States are speaking up more loudly about sexual violence, barriers to institutional power, the persistent pay gap, and other forms of structural oppression. They have their roots in the 1970s, when the women’s movement began to deconstruct the concept of gender. “I think that was a huge change and it did provoke enormous backlash,” said Linda Gordon, professor of history at New York University.

A recent Voice for Men article on the history of feminism tells the same story. Until the 1970s, the author writes, feminists “didn’t have much impact on mainstream culture.” Before second-wave feminism, “America was a happy place.” These new feminists, he writes, were “angry, extremist militants who zeroed in on America’s post-war relaxation to begin an uprising built on hysterical and irrational logic that would shake the Western world.”

What is seen among many feminists as a revolutionary turning point is, for male supremacists, the beginning of the end. According to Alex DiBranco, a Ph.D. candidate in sociology at Yale University who has studied male supremacist groups, these ideologies began to consolidate and institutionalize in the 1990s, in response to campus anti-rape activism, the Anita Hill controversy, and the rise of Hillary Clinton. As women have made greater gains, real and imagined, these groups have grown. “When they see women making advances, that’s something they can mobilize off of,” DiBranco said.

In fact, nearly all of the contemporary American right-wing, from white nationalists to conservative Christians, is united in its antipathy towards feminism, according to Sophie Bjork-James, an anthropology professor at Vanderbilt who studies conservative movements. “I have been surprised how often feminism becomes the bogeyman representing what they hate, and it really speaks to the importance of gender norms across conservative social movements in the U.S.,” she said.

Other notable advocates for male supremacy, including Matt Forney, Mike Cernovich, and Milo Yiannopoulos, have become famous through their online writing against feminism. Cernovich and Yiannopoulos rose to national prominence through the virulent misogyny they displayed in the 2014 Gamergate harassment campaign, which targeted women in the video game and media industries with doxxing and threats of rape and death.

Many male supremacist groups began in the gaming and pick-up-artist spaces, and quickly became pathways to white supremacism, anti-Semitism, and other hateful ideas. The young white men who join these groups often come seeking community, dating advice, or a soothing balm for their class anxieties, before they are radicalized via male supremacy.

As the SPLC notes in its file on male supremacy, there is a strong correlation between male supremacy and white supremacy. Most white supremacist groups are male supremacist groups. The two ideologies are not the same, but we don’t yet talk about male supremacy in the way we talk about white supremacy, as if the latter is a greater threat than the former. Too often, “versions of sexism or misogyny perpetrated by various actors are seen as secondary to the problem of white supremacy,” according to DiBranco.

Male supremacy is also too often chalked up to the acts of individuals, when these dangerous ideologies, which have not only tolerated but encouraged violence, stem from gender and culture norms that affect everyone. “One of the things that happens when we focus on extreme examples of hate groups online is that we forget the hate groups are just examples of hate that exists broadly,” said Adrienne Shaw, an assistant professor in Temple University whose research focuses on gender and online culture. “When we just point at them and say those groups are bad, we forget that those groups came out of the same society we’re critiquing them from.”

“In focusing only on the far far ugly right, [the SPLC is] letting all kinds of other groups, people, strata, off the hook,” said NYU professor Linda Gordon. “People who have analyzed inequality and discrimination for decades, for centuries, have understood that male supremacy is a structural matter, it is not a matter of individual hate.”

These prejudices have deep historical roots that are continually reproduced through gender norms and inequalities in the labor market, the law, and education. It is not surprising that men believe women should be subservient to them, when, less than 100 years ago, women in this country still did not have the right to vote. In many ways, explicit male supremacists are merely advocating for a return to what they believe to be the historic, natural order of gender relations.

And while male supremacy may manifest itself in nasty forms on the right, it is not a uniquely right-wing phenomenon. “If you look at the #MeToo movement, a huge proportion of the alleged harassers are liberals,” said Gordon. “This sense of entitlement toward women is not confined to the far right.”

The male supremacist groups named by the SPLC thrive in the most extreme corners of the internet, but their ideology has also found sanctuary in the White House. When the news broke in February that Trump aide Rob Porter had physically abused two ex-wives, the president lamented that it was “obviously a very tough time” for him. It’s hard to find a better example of a powerful man feeling victimized by the simple request that he recognize a woman’s humanity.