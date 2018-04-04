If protesters are a market, it should come as no surprise that signs and posters designed for them aren’t just canvases for ads; they’re also for sale. Princeton Architectural Press, for instance, has published a series of ready-made signs:

Posters for Change, a collection of 50 removable posters running the gamut of causes of the #Resistance, from the abstract “Stay woke” to the more concrete, if nonspecific, “Fund the Arts.” The book exhorts prospective marchers to “Tear, Paste, Protest”—that is, after they fork over the requisite $25.

Media outlets reinforce this process of commercialization. Like clockwork, the likes of

BuzzFeed, The Washington Post, The Guardian, and Slate comb the crowds at the Women’s March, March for Our Lives, and other mass demonstrations, compiling the signs they deem the wittiest and pithiest of the bunch. Here, the protest sign transitions from an expression of conviction to something far more marketable—clickbait—plus bragging rights for whichever clever marcher happened to make the cut. This predated Trump: In 2011, New York consulted with a Madison Avenue ad executive to “grade” signs from the Occupy Wall Street movement on their “brand-building” potential.

As the Occupy report card suggests, the monetization of resistance didn’t begin with the ascendancy of Trump. Genevieve LeBaron and Peter Dauvergne examined how corporations like ExxonMobil and WalMart co-opt and neuter dissent in 2014’s

Protest Inc.: The Corporatization of Activism, starting with the year 2008, when the financial crisis awoke even the world’s wealthiest countries to their own precarity. In 2011, journalist Allison Kilkenny lamented the corporatization of Occupy Wall Street, citing such youth-capturing wangles as an MTV music award for “Most Memorable #OWS Performance” and the possibility of Occupy Wall Street-themed installments of MTV’s reality franchises The Real World and True Life.

Yet it’s worth considering the effect of the Trump presidency on this trend. Trump’s victory rattled a segment of the American population that, thanks to its own social and financial capital, had been complacent under the eight years of the Obama administration. As many have noted, Trump didn’t introduce America’s ugliness—its militarism, its feeble social-welfare programs, its rampant privatization of public goods, its latent and overt bigotries, to name a few—he merely amplified it. However, those with the wherewithal to think otherwise—that “America Is Already Great,” as the Democrats suggested in 2016—treated the current presidency as an affront on American values, a departure from Who We Are.

The members of this demographic—largely middle-class, white, self-described liberals—are, on the whole, new to protest. Historically, they’ve been shielded from America’s worst policies; after the election, however, they were thrust out of their institution-trusting comfort zone, forced to acknowledge the ills that, as subtext under Obama, became text under Trump. Previously unaccustomed to taking it to the streets, this group had suddenly arrived with pun-laden signs in tow. Accordingly, the Women’s March of 2017 generated record numbers, peppered with celebrities and food trucks. Protest had, again, entered the mainstream, its new core attendees equipped with money to burn—a fact of which “conscious” corporations became all too aware.