Romania, meanwhile, is following suit, with the President considering parliament’s proposal to change appointment processes for lead prosecutors, limit procedures for investigating corruption, and eliminate some corruption crimes from the penal code. Austria is remaking its public media through financial cuts and attacks on outlets that criticize the new nationalist government. And the Czech Republic has recently reelected the similarly euroskeptic, Russophilic, and anti-migrant president Milos Zeman. Orban-style policies are gaining ground across Europe, winning votes—and changing norms.

So far, the EU has acted only against Poland. In response to the Law and Justice Party’s repeated restructuring and weakening of its judicial institutions, the EU initiated an accountability process known as the Rule of Law Mechanism. The process, laid out in Article 7 of the Treaty of the EU, states that a member that violates the basic values of the union—“democracy, equality, the rule of law, and respect for human rights”—may lose voting rights in the EU if members unanimously agree to the sanction. The negotiation process, however, has dragged. Since 2017, the European Commission has repeatedly set new deadlines by which Poland must institute changes, and Poland has repeatedly ignored them.

President Trump, meanwhile, has appeared to tolerate or even encourage Eastern European authoritarianism. In his speech in Warsaw last July, he lauded the Polish government as it was perched to pass legislation crippling its own Supreme Court and Common Court system—two pieces of legislation were signed within days of his speech. He repeatedly emphasized the need to protect “our civilization”, and “our borders” from attackers, echoing the coded language Hungary and Poland use to support anti-immigrant, anti-democratic, nationalist policies. Just days after the address, the Polish government introduced new controversial laws attacking the independence of judges, and right-wing media released a list of enemies of “Western Civilization.”

In theory, the United States is well-positioned to check these states—not least because U.S. influence seems to matter to Orban, who recently expelled a single Russian diplomat to preserve appearances over the Skripal poisoning in the UK, and maintains a steady and well-funded lobbying presence in Washington to convince Congress that Hungary’s policies don’t contradict NATO values. U.S. travel bans of Hungarian officials in 2014 to rein in kleptocracy got their attention, and for a moment paused their anti-constitutional takedown. At a minimum, as a fellow NATO member, the U.S. could, at the July NATO Summit or November Parliamentary Assembly, verbally condemn Hungary’s Russian entanglements as a Skripal-like threat to international norms, while raising questions about Orban’s policies through a security lens.

But the U.S. also has a more concrete and targeted option: the Global Magnitsky Act. Passed in 2016, the Act allows the U.S. administration to apply sanctions, such as visa bans and prohibitions on use of U.S.-affiliated banks, to an individual that has engaged in serious human rights abuses or acts of corruption. The standard was originally more stringent, but in December, in one of the few human rights-supportive moves he has taken in office, President Trump relaxed the requirements for such sanctions. The first round of designations issued in December 2017, named 15 individuals and 37 entities, including the son of the Russian Prosecutor General Yury Chaika, and the daughter of the late president of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov.