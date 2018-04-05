In uncertain times, there is always a tendency to look for a historical analogy. Does our time—with its talk of nuclear bombs, false alarms, and Russian spies—resemble a new Cold War? Or does corruption and ever-widening economic disparity mean we are in something more like the Gilded Age? Or could it be that our seemingly fragmented, fragile world is truly on the brink of a global conflict, not seen since 1939? While these analogies are terrifying, they also suggest that the challenges of the moment are in fact hardly new at all, that the sources and solutions to contemporary problems can be located in the near or distant past. That now is really a near reprise of then.

1947: WHERE NOW BEGINS by Elisabeth Asbrink Other Press, 288 pp., $25.95

In 1947: Where Now Begins, a book that blends history and memoir, Swedish journalist Elisabeth Asbrink proposes that the state of the world today can be traced directly to this consequential year. (The titular “now” is 2016, the year the book was initially published, in Sweden.) Previous books have made similar claims about virtually every year before, during, and after World War II. But 1947 is a particularly alluring inflection point for many reasons, not the least of which is that it is when the war officially came to an end, when the peace treaties were signed in Paris. It is also when the Soviet Union unexpectedly endorsed the creation of the state of Israel, and when Secretary of State George C. Marshall laid out his economic plan for Europe. In 1947, “upon the quagmire of oblivion, the world rebuilds itself,” Asbrink writes. But the causes of destruction prove disturbingly resilient: Revisionism, fascism, and fundamentalism take on new forms, finding footholds in new corners of the world.

Newly translated by Fiona Graham, 1947 compiles fragmented scenes from across time and space, ordered more or less chronologically. The months of the year serve as chapters, cities and villages around the world as characters—the narrative begins in January, jumping from the Palestinian village of ‘Arab al-Zubayd, where a 16-year-old girl is transfixed by a magic box; to the White House, where Harry Truman feels haunted; to Rome, where Benito Mussolini’s Fascist Party is reformed with a new name, the Movimento Sociale Italiano. “Soon the men will come closer together, even merge,” Asbrink writes. “The pent-up stillness of a pendulum about to strike back.”

The conviction that the past is never really past, that it is always striking back, animates Asbrink’s work. This is hardly a new or even exciting approach, nor does Asbrink present it as such. What is unusual about her book is that she creates a sense of history unfolding in real time. Asbrink presents scenes from around the world alongside one another, making for juxtapositions that are sometimes ironic, sometimes damning, and always tinged with sadness. In June 1947, for example, Asbrink moves seamlessly from New York, where Eleanor Roosevelt’s working group on human rights at Lake Success exchanges grand visions for human dignity and freedom, “thoughts that seldom touch the ground,” to Oslo, where the Nordic Insurance Congress decides that “no compensation will be provided by damage caused by atomic bombs.” On September 27, the Einsatzgruppen trial, the largest murder trial of the century, begins in Nuremberg, while in Paris, Simone de Beauvoir runs into Albert Camus on the street and he asks if she is pregnant.