Back in London, as agents at MI5 are looking into the assassination, we meet Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), an American woman who works in a deskbound role at the bureau but has the bloodhound instincts of a field agent. The moment she hears about Villanelle’s hit, she sniffs out the fact that the killer must be a woman; she notes that the politician who was killed was “a misogynist and a sex trafficker, he may not have considered a passing woman a threat; she must have been able to get close.” Right away, one senses that Eve and Villanelle are linked; not because the are both soulless (that distinction belongs to the killer alone) but because they are both bored.

We learn that Villanelle—real name Oksana—is a Russian assassin who lives in a chic Parisian flat when she isn’t stabbing people in the jugular and who takes her marching orders from a paternal man with a white beard who indulges her childlike fantasies. She seems to have never moved past a certain emotional age; she often bounces around her apartment with helium balloons, surprises her handler with a giant baroque birthday cake, or wears a hot pink tulle dress with an empire waist on the streets of Paris like a deranged Eloise. She is sexual—in the pilot, she wakes up in bed with two strangers and later seduces her downstairs neighbor—but also wilfully immature. She sticks her tongue out at strangers, blows raspberries at her boss. She’s a well-oiled killing machine but has begun to act out for attention, purposefully leaving traces of herself behind so that someone equally smart might come looking for her. She is a cat in search of a mouse, a girl in a very sadistic sandbox looking for a playmate.





Enter Eve, played with taut, droll skepticism by Oh, who is equally adrift in her work. She is married to a kind man who wears nice sweaters and coaches bridge (yes, the card game) but she is deadened by administrative work. She craves the high-stakes intrigue of the chase, and seems almost envious of the freedom that Villanelle’s line of work grants her (Her first response when she learns that the killer cut open a man’s vein without anyone noticing? “Cool!”). Her interjection that the assassin must be a woman threatens her male boss (who, as we soon learn, isn’t who he says he is) and he sends her to babysit the girlfriend of the murdered politician at a hospital when she would really like to be hot on the trail. In the hospital bathroom, she meets a nurse who tells her to wear her hair down; there is a subtle, crackling energy between them, suddenly Eve goes from sleepy to alert. By the time she returns to the room where her witness is lying, however, everyone, including the guards, has been murdered. The nurse was Villanelle, in London to tie up loose ends. Eve realizes only later that she has met her match, but it is too late; Villanelle is already on her way to another job, and the hunt continues.

What makes Killing Eve so compelling is the same thing that makes it an unmistakable Phoebe Waller-Bridge production; both women are deviant, brilliant troublemakers, both women are terribly uninterested in pedestrian life. Eve doesn’t kill, but she is endlessly fascinated by those who do. Talking to her mentor (the great Fiona Shaw), Eve tells her that Villanelle “doesn’t have a signature, but she certainly has style.” She approaches her work from the perspective of a fangirl. “She is outsmarting the smartest of us,” Eve says. “And for that she deserves to do or kill whoever the hell she wants.”

There is an erotic tension between the two women; if their feelings are not exactly sexual, they are mutually obsessed. They are both women who have been overlooked by, abused by, underestimated by and undermined by men. They are the two smartest people in their fields, communicating wordlessly in a global, violent game of cat and mouse. One of them happens to be borderline psychotic and morally malignant, but then, if Villanelle wasn’t good at her job, Eve would have no chance to excel at hers. Killing Eve is classic Waller-Bridge in that it is paced like a comedy but conceals a darker, gooey center: This is a show about women who are fed up. One turns to shanking people, the other implodes her career and her marriage. Both are circling destruction.