In late March, Hoggwatch.com suddenly showed up in Google results for Parkland survivor David Hogg. Hogg has been the subject of conservative vitriol and conspiracy theories—that he’s a “crisis actor,” for example—for his gun control advocacy, so Hoggwatch.com, which smears Hogg and other Parkland activists, might seem like an inevitable development in a mounting right-wing campaign. But the website is notable for something other than its bile: It’s the latest project of a notorious alternative medicine grifter. Mike Adams, aka The Health Ranger, aka the owner of NaturalNews.com, has turned his attention to Parkland.

As NBC News reported on April 2, Hoggwatch.com appears to be written entirely by Adams and senior NaturalNews.com writer J.D. Heyes. Where NaturalNews.com rambles about the dangers of tap water and vaccines and GMOs, Hoggwatch is exclusively focused on attacking the survivors of the Parkland massacre. Longtime critics of Adams tell me that his new fixation doesn’t surprise them. Rather, it fits into an older pattern, defined by wild conspiratorial thinking and a tendency to harass selected targets. And it has been fueled by the destabilizing, ubiquitous presence of a truth-averse Donald Trump.

As grifters go, Adams has always been what the kids these days would call Very Online; there are examples of his fear-mongering that go back to 1999, when he jumped feet-first into Y2K hysteria. At last count, Adams also owned HealthRanger.com, CounterThink.com, FoodInvestigations.com, HealingFoodReference.com, HonestFoodGuide.org, and TruthWiki.org. There may well be more. In practice, these websites serve dual purposes: They advertise Adams’s work as “The Health Ranger,” and they’re stones to sling at his enemies. Mostly, they’re histrionic, self-contradictory whirlpools of misinformation, pseudoscience, and venomous personal attack. If the internet’s fake news problem has a coherent genealogy, its lineage runs through Adams’s body of work.

Adams did not respond to a request for comment sent through NaturalNews.com. But it’s possible to glean some insight into his motivations from his sprawling online presence. In his own mind, he’s an expert on all manners of topics. He can speak Mandarin and Spanish; he was a musical prodigy; he’s an investigative journalist. “Adams is well trained in hand-to-hand combat, firearms, and self defense. He has authored numerous courses on self defense and personal protection,” his bio adds. Adams is preoccupied with the idea that vaccines cause autism and injury, that heavy metals poison our food and water supplies, and that alternative medicine is safer than the traditional Western approach. These concerns are all bound up in a vaguely anti-establishment political philosophy.