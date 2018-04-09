One thing Men and Apparitions makes clear is that the feminism of the New Man is precarious. These days, we don’t need to look very far to see that the New Man’s gentler, more reflective feminist image can conceal the apparitions of a rougher, more thoughtless masculinity. It’s what sociologist Avery Gordon describes as a “haunting.” The concept, writes Gordon, helps explain how social phenomena that appear to be absent can remain “a seething presence, acting on and often meddling with taken-for-granted realities.” There are ghosts at the edges of our picture of progress, and many of them are materializing into the frame even as I write.

Contained within Zeke’s language is his vision of manhood, one deeply ambiguous and ambivalent, shaped as it is by shifting gender ideals.

In Zeke’s case, all the voracious discursive stuff—all the “thick description” his ethnographer-hero Clifford Geertz espoused—avails him nothing. And no event underscores that like Little Sister’s suicide, the ultimate act of self-silencing. After all, from behind our cameras or desks, or even from “in the field,” what can we actually capture and keep? Our families, our companions, our hellish picnics in our cozy lives? These images remain elusive and illusory. Plus the search is devouring him.

Men and Apparitions’ final hundred pages takes the clunky form of Zeke’s ethnography, Men In Quotes. It’s a forensic look inside the minds of New Men. It’s also an attempt to put the very notion of “men” in quotes—to once again question what we think of as manhood. In truth, it’s less of a study and more of a mirror. His “sample” is small and deliberately like him: white, straight men of Gen-X. But it helps him to understand the slippage in his intellectual defense: “We who are jaded, we’re the worst, because we deny a need in ourselves for the illusions we work hard to shatter. Super-vulnerable.” One way of looking at this is that Zeke goes from focusing on his family to focusing on the only thing that he might change: himself. From this place of vulnerability, old and useless ghosts emerge to be seen and scrapped, and—even for a devout atheist like Zeke—it approximates the spiritual.

The pseudo-study feels like anticlimax. It’s not so formally different from the rest of the book, which I take to the be the point: The character has given up the ruse of objectivity. But I’m not sure the novel needs it, and it appears as its own postmodernist formal convention. Still, it’s illuminating, if unsurprising, to hear Zeke’s cohort say things like “perhaps the convincingly sensitive routine was just a Trojan horse to conceal a caveman” and “My father’s generation took women’s sexual freedom as a given” and “That is the cost to women who ignore their sisters’ gains—some men, like me, will think less of them.” Men have grown in consciousness, but also in confusion. Could that confusion yield a new New Man?

If Men and Apparitions is an image, it’s a Polaroid—maybe a haunted one—that someone hands you as it’s still developing. Tillman insists that there are formal and social conventions yet to be upended and rethought. Even if she doesn’t achieve it herself, the magic is that you can see them materializing in your hand. Hers is a studied amateurishness, a considered immediacy. These layers are part of her brilliance in conveying the self-in-progress.

Baudrillard, for his part, figures only briefly in the novel, as one of Zeke’s many theoretician-fathers, and the passage fittingly concerns the uncanniness of the Polaroid. Its instantaneous image, writes Baudrillard, is “a sort of ecstatic membrane that has come away from the object.” In the age of the smartphone, this is truer than when he wrote it, our images more reproducible and disposable—and especially more uncanny. The big question for Baudrillard was always whether this instantaneity gets us closer to the “real world” or, because it’s artificial, keeps the world at a distance. We men, who believe we are changed, are almost (but not quite) the same as our parents. Progress, whatever that means, is slow. It takes a long time—generations, maybe—to peel away the membrane and see that the self we’ve created is just an image.

Somewhere in the middle of his marital grief, Zeke’s mother tries to comfort him with that old commonplace: When he’s himself again, he won’t think this way. “I don’t buy that there’s a self waiting for me to return to,” Zeke thinks. In Tillman as in life, rejecting that brittle old self-image is about the best we can hope do—and it’s good enough.