“In my childhood I loved to follow everybody very much. Whosoever died, I would be there. Even my parents became very afraid; they would say, Why do you go? We don’t even know that man . . .”

“I would say, ‘That is not the point. The man is not my concern. Death—it is such a beautiful phenomenon, and one of the most mysterious. One should not miss it.”’

That’s how Rajneesh Chandra Mohan (aka Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh) describes himself as a young boy in India. In semiautobiographical works such as Dimensions Beyond the Known, The Awakened One, and The Sound of Running Water, Rajneesh portrays himself as a person who, from a tender age, was so obsessed with the phenomenon of death that he would follow funeral processions during the day and haunt graveyards at night. Eckart Floether, an ex-disciple of Rajneesh who has spent several years studying and analyzing his former master’s psychology, has—perhaps with some hyperbole— publicly characterized Rajneesh as a “necrophiliac.”

According to accounts of his life, Rajneesh’s morbid obsession commenced at the age of seven, with the death of his beloved grandfather. Here is how Rajneesh describes the profound effect his grandfather’s death had on his psyche: “It was he with whom I had my deepest relationship. For me, he was the only love object, and because of his death perhaps, I have not been able to feel attached to anyone else much. . . . I could not establish a bond of relationship with anyone. Whenever my relationship with anyone began to become intimate, that death stared at me. . . . Thus the madness of life did not affect me. Death stared at me before the thrust into life began.”