In the film Last Year at Marienbad by French writer Alain Robbe-Grillet, the characters enter and exit a stage play taking place in the auditorium of a baroque, nightmarish hotel in which they seem to be trapped, alternately playing the exact same roles onstage and in their ostensible real lives. Are they characters in a play or characters in a real-life story? They are, in fact, only characters in a movie.

Robbe-Grillet’s camera crew was not present at the Antelope city council meeting that I attended earlier this summer, but it should have been, for it was difficult, observing the behavior of Mayor Ma Prem Karuna and other sannyasin council members, to distinguish reality from histrionics—particularly when Karuna announced that, after serious reflection, she had decided that a proposed ordinance to set aside land within the city for public nudity was a “positive” idea.

Eckart Floether, a Rajneesh defector, says that he remembers Karuna because it was she, he claims, who tried to dissuade him from leaving the Bhagwan’s ashram in Pune (Poona), India, a few years ago. Floether had been at the ashram for several months when, according to him, certain events transpired that made him question his sojourn there, events that he has written about in his pamphlet “Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh and His New Religious Movement in America,” published by the Inter Varsity Christian Fellowship of the United States. First, Floether says, during a Rajneesh encounter group called Samarpan (“surrender”), he saw the group leader, Swami Anand Rajen, have sexual intercourse with a woman who was in the midst of an emotional catharsis over the recent deaths of her parents. Then, he says, the next day, in the same group, he saw two men have sexual intercourse with another woman; as he put it in his pamphlet: “She did not, in my opinion, participate voluntarily.” Next, he says, a woman friend of his at the ashram who was pregnant informed him that, at the Bhagwan’s suggestion, she was going to have an abortion performed by a sannyasin doctor. Finally, according to his account, another woman friend of his at the ashram, twenty-eight years old at the time, told him that—again at the Bhagwan’s suggestion—she was going to have herself sterilized.

Floether says that by this point he had seen and heard enough. Unlike the characters in the strange, disconcerting hotel at Marienbad, he succeeded in escaping Pune, but not, according to him, before Karuna, then “chancellor” of “Rajneesh International University,” had used every argument in her repertoire to convince him to stay, telling him, among other things, that he didn’t understand the “context” of the events he had witnessed. (Karuna says she doesn’t remember talking to Floether and denies that any sexual intercourse ever took place in encounter groups at Pune.)