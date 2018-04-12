Antelope, Oregon, a town of forty people, barely noticeable in the sagebrush-scattered, semiarid country of central Oregon, doesn’t usually have its town council meetings covered by CBS News. But since disciples of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh bought a 64,000 acre ranch nearby and set up a headquarters in Antelope itself, the town has found itself not only on television but also extensively covered in national magazines and major metropolitan newspapers.

Despite the intense media fascination with the new settlers, residents of Antelope feel that their story has been lost in the shuffle. They feel that both the size and the nature of the operations of the Bhagwan, an Indian philosopher who has blended Hinduism with the human potential movement, are likely to alter life in their corner of the state permanently.

The new owners of the ranch are in the process of building a medical center, an elementary school, a cafeteria, and a swimming pool. Mobile homes are being installed, and new arrivals appear almost daily. Rajneeshpuram (“City of Rajneesh”) may become the world’s largest spiritual farming co-op.

But for the dream to come true, enough housing permits would have to be obtained from Wasco and Jefferson counties (the ranch sits in both), and problems with the townspeople of Antelope would have to be resolved. The council meeting filmed by CBS, a showdown between Rajneesh representatives and local citizens, focused on whether the town council should grant the Chidvilas Rajneesh Meditation Center a business license for a mail-order publication outlet. Against stiff opposition, the license was approved, but local leaders stressed that it was temporary.