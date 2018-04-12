Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, who often has extolled the virtues of capitalism, is clearly a man who practices what he preaches. His name does not appear on any known document of ownership of a single enterprise or piece of property anywhere in the world. But through top assistants like Sheela Silverman and her husband, John Shelfer, (whose names do appear on such documents), Rajneesh has developed a complex and lucrative international financial empire that belies his claim to be a purely spiritual leader oblivious to worldly affairs.

The heart of Rajneesh’s financial empire is the Rajneesh Foundation International (RFI), an Oregon nonprofit corporation. According to its charter, RFI is “organized exclusively for charitable purposes and particularly for the spreading of the religious teachings and messages of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh.” RFI is the successor to the Rajneesh Foundation in Pune (Poona), India, the city in which Rajneesh’s community was located until he fled that country in June 1981 with Indian tax authorities on his heels.

The Rajneesh Foundation in India, whose tax-exempt status as a charitable institution had been revoked, was effectively disbanded when seven of its eleven officers resigned their positions just as they and Rajneesh were leaving for the United States. At the time of their departure, in the words of the highly respected Indian magazine India Today (June 15, 1981), the Rajneesh Foundation of India was “up to its neck in income-tax arrears, defalcations with the charities commissioner, a major insurance fraud, and a string of cases for criminal offenses which were still being investigated when they left.”

The new foundation in Oregon, i.e., RFI, receives the monies from most of the Rajneesh organization’s known sources of income in the United States: sales of Rajneesh books, audio and video tapes, films and paraphernalia; various therapy and meditation courses offered at Rajneeshpuram and other Rajneesh centers; profits from the annual World Festival held every summer at the ranch in Oregon; and donations from wealthy and nonwealthy followers. Although informed observers seriously doubt that these stated sources of income can, by themselves, fully account for the apparently unlimited nature of Rajneesh financial resources, they are quite sizable. It has been estimated that last summer’s Third Annual World Festival at Rajneeshpuram netted upward of $10 million for the city and its various business enterprises.