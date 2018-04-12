Apparently, it is also difficult to keep up at Rajneeshpuram. Many sannyasins aspiring to live and worship (work) at Rajneeshpuram reportedly must pay a hefty admission fee of $5,000 and up, and usually must also pay a monthly fee of $500 or more. Even then, according to ex-followers, the Rajneesh hierarchy may not be satisfied. One exfollower reports attending a meeting at Rajneeshpuram at which Ma Anand Sheela cajoled and browbeat those present to contribute every last possible dime, from their own resources or from family or friends, to the Rajneesh treasury. Rajneesh followers throughout the world “worship” for little or no remuneration. In Australia, according to The Australian magazine, Rajneesh disciples have toiled “sixteen hours a day, six days a week” to develop a network of Rajneesh businesses that includes a chain of Zorba the Buddha restaurants, a chain of Rajneesh hotels, and a national building company called Oregon Builders and Renovations. In West Germany, according to the Associated Press, Rajneeshees operate a highly successful string of discotheques (estimated annual turnover: $1.1 million). According to the AP, German officials are concerned that Rajneeshees are being exploited by having to work long hours in the discos for “pocket change.”

At Rajneeshpuram, followers generally “worship” twelve hours a day, seven days a week. They are provided with room and vegetarian board and one set of red-colored clothing. Their “room” often consists of a small space in a crowded trailer with six to twelve other residents and little or no privacy. Meanwhile, according to ex-followers, the living quarters of top Rajneesh officials are spacious and luxuriously appointed. Rajneesh himself resides in a mini-oasis compound, complete with private swimming pool, in a secluded section of the ranch. Adrian Greek, the leading cult expert in Oregon, has characterized “Rajneeshism” as a “slave system with an aristocracy at the top that receives most of the benefits.”

In some instances Rajneesh followers unable to “keep up” have—allegedly sometimes with the implicit sanction, if not encouragement, of Rajneesh officialdom—turned to crime. In Asia, followers of Rajneesh were notorious for their involvement in the prostitution trade. In the German city of Essen, according to the AP, local officials have accused the Rajneeshees of importing drugs and prostitution into their Ruhr district city. Here in America, there is evidence of involvement by Rajneesh followers in striptease, masturbation shows, and prostitution in San Francisco.

Before Rajneesh fled his deteriorating legal and political situation in India for the constitutional protections of the United States, there was a rash of arrests of his disciples for international drug smuggling at European and Canadian airports. In two of these cases, in order to get reduced sentences the accused followers pleaded brainwashing by Rajneesh’s cult. At one of these trials, a witness testified as follows about the moral atmosphere in Pune: “Good and evil, legal and illegal: that no longer has any meaning. . . . One does anything to stay in Pune: steal, swindle.”

In the summer of 1983, three Indian followers of Rajneesh were arrested by the Bombay police and charged with attempting to smuggle hundreds of thousands of American dollars from the Rajneesh Foundation in Pune into Rajneeshpuram. One of the three admitted that he and a number of other sannyasins had also smuggled sizable amounts of foreign exchange purchased on the Indian black market to Rajneesh contacts in America.