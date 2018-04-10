For more than a year, President Donald Trump’s advisors and party leaders have been trying, with no success, to change his friendly attitude towards Russian President Vladimir Putin. Now thanks to a chemical weapons attack in Douma, Syria, launched by Syrian tyrant Bashar al-Assad, Trump is finally starting to sour on the Kremlin, tweeting his first-ever presidential words criticizing Putin on Sunday:

Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018

At the start of a Monday morning cabinet meeting, Trump said he would “very quickly” be making a decision on how to respond to the Syrian atrocity. Asked if Putin deserves blame for it, the president responded, “He may and if he does it’s going to be very tough, very tough. Everybody’s going to pay a price. He will, everybody will.” With these strong words Trump is playing catch-up with his own government, which has already imposed sanctions against Putin’s country for foreign interference, the most recent round causing the Russian stock market to tumble on Monday.



Many American foreign policy elites have wanted Trump to give up his inexplicable pro-Putin stance. But now that this is finally happening, there’s good reason to fear the return of competition among former Cold War rivals, headed this time by unusually volatile leaders without the safety measures that helped their countries through the twentieth century.



Putin’s success in raising Russia’s international profile despite the country’s economic weakness has given birth to the myth that he’s a strategic mastermind. On CNN last month, Fareed Zakaria described Putin as “the most powerful man in the world.” Surveying Putin’s career, AP claimed he “ transformed Russia’s global image” and looks more “invincible today than at any other time in his 18 years in power.”

