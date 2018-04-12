The original inspiration for George Orwell’s novel 1984 lay in his experiences as a journalist and soldier in Spain from 1936 to 1937, during the height of the battle to save the Spanish Republic from General Franco’s fascist insurrection. Orwell discovered that the Soviet Union, while posing as a defender of the republic and a liberator of the Spanish people, was actually working to undermine the republic and to crush the social revolution then under way.

It was the enormous discrepancy between the illusion and the reality of Soviet behavior in Spain, and the Soviets’ almost complete success in obscuring their real role in that country through their Ministry of Propaganda, that caught Orwell’s attention. The experience planted in his mind the seed that was later to germinate into 1984.

In 1984, the Soviets’ Ministry of Propaganda in Spain became the Ministry of Truth in the fictional state of Oceania; the ministry’s function, contrary to its title, is to propagate lies. Orwell was one of the first writers to identify, among the twentieth century’s many novel horrors, the emergence of the horror that has come to be called “mind control.” He was also one of the first, if not the first, to identify correctly the essential technique for accomplishing this horror: the psychosocial isolation of the individual and the restriction of his independent access to information.

In a pioneering 1961 study called Thought Reform and the Psychology of Totalism: A Study of “Brainwashing” in China, Yale psychologist Robert Lifton in effect rewrote Orwell’s 1984 in academic, empirical terms. “The most basic feature of the thought-reform environment, the psychological current upon which all else depends, is the control of human communication,” Lifton concludes. “Through this milieu control the totalist environment seeks to establish domain over not only the individual’s communication with the outside (all that he sees and hears, reads and writes, experiences and expresses), but also— in its penetration of his inner life—over what we may speak of as his communication with himself.”