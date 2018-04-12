“If people want to leave, that is O.K.,” read the confidential minutes of a coordinators meeting at Rajneeshpuram on November 14, 1982. “No need to sneak away. . . . Bhagwan said not to worry why people left.” But does the Bhagwan really let his disciples leave his nest so easily?

Professional students of cults, as well as ex-members of the Rajneesh community, confirm that, indeed, the Rajneesh organization—unlike other, similar cult groups—does not utilize physical force either to recruit new members or to restrain followers from leaving. Rather, say these authorities, Rajneesh prevents his disciples from leaving his “Buddhafield” by trapping them in an intricate, devious web of mind control.

“The Rajneesh indoctrination process is a socialization process, involving the loss of personal identity and the dissolution of the ego boundary into the group,” explains Adrian Greek, codirector of the Positive Action Center, Portland’s major cult watching organization. “This happens, in part, through the initiation rite of sannyas, in which the new recruit is required to give up his past identity and to adopt new clothes and a new name.” Greek recalls that Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh once wrote: “The personality is not something to be protected; it is something to be destroyed.”

“The Rajneesh indoctrination process depends on certain psychological and spiritual assumptions,” further explains Hilly Zeitlin, a clinical social worker and cult expert in Berkeley, California. “The major psychological assumption is that emotional repression is the key to the neurotic bind of Westerners, and that the solution lies in the catharsis of emotional release. The Rajneesh community invites recruits to strip themselves of their psychological defenses in the name of emotional release and personal growth. But what the recruits don’t realize is that at every step of the way they are getting more suggestible to a new belief system.”