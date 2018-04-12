“It was a Zen technique, actually. But they would take like two hundred people at a shot—a huge, huge group. And it was a residential group. You didn’t leave the place for three days. It began very early in the morning, and they rang a bell and you found a partner and sat down across from this person and you would say, ‘Tell me who you are.’ And for five minutes you would stay totally receptive, just listen to what the person was saying, not make any facial expressions whatsoever. Then another bell would be rung, and the person would say to you, ‘Tell me who you are.’ And this went on from sunrise till eleven o’clock at night. At eleven o’clock you did dancing meditation. You ran an hour and then you passed out. If you could sleep. I didn’t sleep for three days, except for a couple of hours. And after the group was over I didn’t sleep for another couple of days, I got so wired from it.

“It does something very deep to you inside, telling who you are to all these people; and you get to feeling lighter, emptier and emptier. And there are also moments of madness when you feel like you’re going to go crazy.”

Sarah’s first actual therapy group at the ashram was a “Tao Group.” It was supposed to be led by Swami Prem Amitabh, aka Robert Birnbaum, but he was in America at the time; Swami Prem Siddha, aka Dr. Leonard Zunin, a California psychiatrist and author of a book called Contact who was later active in the Rajneesh Medical Corporation at Rajneeshpuram, was substituting for him. Ma Satya Bharti describes the Tao Group in these words: “An unstructured group which focuses on what one is doing to prevent the free expression of one’s being. Participants are thrown into spontaneous situations and encouraged to allow themselves to express freely their emotions, fears, expectations, disappointments, joys and to stay with the flow of events that follows as a consequence of this expression.”

Says Sarah: “It was a five-day encounter group, and there was a lot of violence throughout the whole group. But it was on the fifth morning, the morning session of the last day that I got involved in it. The group leader told the men in the group to beat this woman up because she hadn’t been participating. And they started to beat her up—eight guys and one girl. And I just couldn’t stand it. So I went over and I grabbed this guy and pulled him away from her. And he backhanded me, and I went flying. And we had been friends in the group, you know. I just couldn’t stand to see it happening, so I went back again and I pulled him away from the woman again, and he turned on me and just really beat me. I had never been in a fight before, didn’t know how to fight. Especially with this really strong man. He was real strong.” Sarah says she emerged from the Tao Group with two cracked ribs, a concussion, and a subconjunctival hemorrhage in each eye.

Sarah also did a group with Swami Anand Rajen, an English psychologist who was another of the top Rajneesh therapists in Pune. The group was called “Samarpan.” Ma Satya Bharti says: “Samarpan means surrender: to surrender to one’s own being. By following one’s impulses, by letting go, one grows in trust, awareness, sensitivity, vulnerability, receptivity, innocence, love. The purpose of the group is to create the space where this can happen.”

Sarah says: “There were twenty people in the group. It was another residential group; you couldn’t leave. They brought food to you. No one wore any clothes. Rajen walked in and sat down on a pillow and just stared out into space. That went on for two or three days. We just sat there absolutely paralyzed with fear. Finally he came out of his meditative state and said, ‘I’m going to tell each of you what your trip is.’ And he went around the room, and I can remember the terror, you know. Because it wasn’t coming from a kind, loving kind of place. It was like we were going to be unmasked in front of all these strangers. That was the feeling. And he went around in the circle and told everybody what they were sitting on, emotionally, what was going on with them, and then the group absolutely exploded. Just exploded. Fights in every corner. I remember Rajen telling this one swami to rape a woman, and he did. And he had such control over this woman that she allowed it to happen.

“You’d been sitting in a confined room for three days, and somebody would just glance at you. Or you’d watch somebody and how they were behaving, and they’d remind you of your father or, you know, something that had happened to you at some time in your life. And you’d just flip into a place where whatever was going on inside of you would start coming out. No matter what it was, things would come out of you.

“On the third day I can remember standing out on the balcony, and I wanted to jump. I felt so bad I wanted to jump off the balcony. Somebody came up to me and said, ‘What are you thinking?’ And I said, ‘I’m thinking that I’d really like to jump.’ And there were a whole bunch of people who agreed that suicide looked really comfortable at that point, compared to the way it felt in the group room.

“These groups would break you down. A friend of mine came up and got me one night because her roommate had just come out of an encounter group. The girl was terrified. She was like in a catatonic state, hysterical, I mean—I didn’t know what to do with her. I worked with her, got her calmed down, but I mean, I had never experienced—I still have never experienced—anything like the state I saw that girl in. I mean, you just would—it would tear everything out of you. Open you up so wide and make you so vulnerable that you could be told anything and you would believe it. Whatever that group leader said to you, it was like God was talking through him.

“Not all of the groups were violent. A lot of them were meditative or energy groups. But those that were encounter groups—you didn’t do those and not come out changed. It would be impossible to go through that experience and come out the same way you had gone in.”