On Monday night, September 16, Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh held a press conference attended by representatives of the international news media. He made a series of sensational accusations against Sheela, including charges that she and other top officials of Rajneesh organizations had engineered an outbreak of salmonella food poisoning in The Dalles and had conspired to murder his doctor, dentist, and personal companion.

He subsequently accused Sheela of trying to poison him. “Sheela and her gang turned my commune into a fascist concentration camp,” he charged, explaining that, “because I was not in contact with my sannyasins, I was not aware of what was being done to them.” He claimed to have told Sheela, “You have become addicted to being famous, and that is a worse drug than any drug in existence.” He also said that his followers had been “ugly to take over Antelope,” and asserted that he now desired peaceful relations with all Oregonians.

The previous Friday, after returning from another worldwide junket, Sheela had summoned select disciples and announced that she was leaving the commune, explaining that Rajneesh had become more interested in Rolls-Royces and expensive jewelry than in the community or his disciples. She resigned from her position as head of Rajneesh Foundation International and was replaced by Ma Prem Hasya, one of the Beverly Hills clique.

On Saturday, Sheela and a few other top disciples, after receiving a warm send-off at Rajneeshpuram, flew on Air Rajneesh to Seattle, where they caught a flight to London-Frankfurt with connections to Zurich. By Sunday, other top Rajneesh officials had resigned their positions and left the ranch. This exodus came just as a federal grand jury was stepping up its investigation of commune leaders for racketeering and possible criminal violations of U.S. immigration laws.

Members of a multiagency law-enforcement task force sent into Rajneeshpuram after Rajneesh’s press conference found evidence of an extensive wiretapping operation and an apparent biological warfare laboratory. The laboratory was found to contain such books as Deadly Substances, Handbook for Poisoning, The Perfect Crime and How to Commit It, and Let Me Die Before I Wake, as well as numerous articles on assassinations, explosives, and terrorism. Investigators also unearthed evidence of a top-secret research project by the Rajneesh Medical Corporation to develop a live AIDS virus in the laboratory, and observers recalled that Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh had predicted in the spring of 1984 that two thirds of the world’s population would die of AIDS within ten years.

Rajneesh, who had initiated the investigation, soon complained that the investigators were trying to “destroy” his commune. The investigators complained that they were being stymied by a lack of cooperation from the Rajneeshees. Reporters poured into Rajneeshpuram from all over the world, turning the scene into a media circus.

At the end of September, Rajneesh announced that his followers would no longer be required to wear red clothes or the “mala,” the 108- bead necklace with his picture. Then, after 4,000 to 5,000 copies of the Book of Rajneeshism were burned in the commune’s outdoor crematorium in an elaborate nighttime ceremony, he proclaimed the end of the Rajneesh “religion.” In interviews with the German magazine Stern, Sheela denied all of Rajneesh’s accusations, including the charge that she had been intending to set up a home for AIDS victims in the town of Rajneesh (Antelope). She said of the Bhagwan, “I think that even if one would spend a fortune to study professional publicity, one couldn’t learn as much as I have with Bhagwan. He personally rehearsed with me gestures, glances and movements of the mouth. And he never ran out of ideas. He had an acute sense of when journalists started to get bored.” She claimed that the proposal for an AIDS clinic in Rajneesh was one of his publicity ideas, and that she had told him it was crazy.

On October 28, after learning that the federal grand jury in Portland had issued a sealed indictment against him for violating U.S. immigration laws, Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh and a coterie of followers attempted to flee the United States to Bermuda in two chartered Learjets. Arrested by federal marshals in Charlotte, North Carolina, when his plane landed to refuel, Rajneesh was charged with thirty-five counts of violating immigration law and one count (later dropped) of attempting to flee the country in order to avoid prosecution. Soon after his arrest, Sheela and two other former top Rajneesh officials were arrested in West Germany.

On November 7, Rajneesh was brought back to Portland, where he was released on $500,000 bail after pleading not guilty to the immigration charges against him. However, a week later, on November 14, he returned to federal court in Portland and pleaded guilty to two of the thirty-five charges—that he originally entered the United States fraudulently and that he had conspired to abet phony marriages between American and foreign disciples so the foreign disciples could remain in the country. He was given a ten-year suspended sentence, five years probation, and a $400,000 fine, and was ordered by U.S. District Judge Edward Leavy to leave the country. He left, bound for India, immediately after the hearing.

—Oregon Magazine, December 1985