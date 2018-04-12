Reporter Roddy Ray wrote in the Detroit Free Press, “Periodically, during dinner, a voice came over the loudspeaker: ‘Attention, friends. If you are an American citizen and over eighteen, you are eligible to register to vote.”’ Some street people claimed that food, clothing, and bedding were withheld from them if they refused to register.

“It’s a constructed environment that invokes most of the senses,” Warren Barnes, from Berkeley, California, explained to the Seattle Times. “Color predominates. Image dominates—you see Bhagwan’s picture all the time. Words predominate—Rajneesh, Rajneesh, Rajneesh.” Barnes said that personal decisions such as where to work, where to eat, and where to live were taken away at Rajneeshpuram. “It’s a continuing process where you can be a baby again,” he said. “And these subliminal things weaken your will to resist.”

In early 1984, the Rajneeshees had undertaken to arm both the official Rajneeshpuram Peace (police) Force and the ranch’s private security force, as well as their “peace” patrol in Antelope, with semiautomatic assault weapons such as AR-15s, CAR-15s, and Uzi Model Bs; meanwhile, Rajneesh spokespeople such as Ma Anand Sheela had begun threatening to respond with armed violence to any attempts to enforce land-use or immigration laws against the city or its residents. In June 1984, Antelope resident Jim Opray, who had been picketing in Antelope to protest the Rajneesh police’s harassment of non Rajneesh Antelope residents, was arrested in his own home by Rajneesh police on a charge—quickly rejected by the Wasco County district attorney—of “menacing.” An article entitled “Rajneeshpuram: Valley of Death?” in the September 1984 issue of Oregon Magazine—which reached the newsstands just before the Share-A-Home program got under way—had raised the possibility of a Jonestown-type finale at the ranch. Now evidence began to emerge from the commune that the Rajneeshees might be planning to arm the imported street people as well.

“They say peace there, but there’s guns everywhere you look,” street person Donnie Harman of Tyler, Texas, told the Seattle Times. “They say no lies, but I was lied to until I left.” Reporter Jay Maeder of the Miami Herald described Rajneeshpuram as “a dark-souled, usagainst-them kingdom, full of beaming, soft-singing spiritual storm troopers whose high priests daily drum into the acolytes that the world outside is a savage forest full of predators who mean to destroy them.” Maranville described to The Dalles Weekly Reminder a meeting at which street people, particularly Vietnam veterans, were asked to “defend the community.” “They said they’d arm people if they had to,” Maranville claimed.

“These people are dedicated and dangerous,” street person Michael Sprouse of Jacksonville, Florida, told the Weekly Reminder. “They are dedicated fanatics and they’re armed . . . psyched up to the point of firing on American citizens or U.S. military personnel, if the Bhagwan asks them to. I know Oregon people are concerned. But I don’t think they’re taking them as seriously as they should.”

In the end, the Rajneeshees’ effort to register enough new voters in Wasco County to influence the results of the 1984 elections came to nothing. On October 10, voter registration in Wasco County was halted by County Clerk Sue Proffitt because of “the probability of voter fraud,” and Secretary of State Norma Paulus stipulated that potential new voters desiring to register in the county would have to submit to a special hearings process in The Dalles. On October 18, the day after the cutoff date for Oregon’s twenty-day residency requirement for voter registration, the Rajneeshees announced they were halting the importation of street people. They had delivered more than 3,000 voter registration cards to Proffitt’s office by the cutoff deadline.

At the first voter registration hearing in The Dalles on October 23, only fourteen potential voters, out of a total of some two hundred present, were accepted. On October 26, Ma Deva Jayamala, the only Rajneeshee to publicly declare an intention to run for Wasco County Court commissioner, announced her withdrawal from the race. At the second voter registration hearing in The Dalles on November 1, no Rajneeshees or street people showed up. On November 6, only 249 residents of Rajneeshpuram voted, and almost none voted in county, state, or federal elections. By the end of 1984, almost all of the street people, whose numbers may have reached a high of around 3,500 in mid-October, were gone from Rancho Rajneesh.

At the end of October, Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh broke his threeand-a-half-year “vow of silence” and began speaking publicly again—in a discourse on election eve, Rajneesh said that his coming to the United States in 1981 “might have been a mistake.”

—Oregon Magazine, September 1985