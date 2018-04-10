One spring afternoon I had a vision of this possibility road-walking in Yellowstone National Park a few days before the May 5 opening of the park to autos. It was at the park’s east entrance, which was soon to become a traffic jam. The road wended up toward Sylvan Pass through the Absaroka Mountains, the afternoon light shone through the pines and the firs, and all the world was silent except for my footfalls. I walked a mile or two and at dusk turned around, wary of grizzly bears that come out after dark.

I envisioned the road torn up, replaced with dirt and horse paths. No more frantic crowds racing from vista to vista, imbecilic with checklists in the guidebooks. Visitors will plod along, travel the park on foot with backpack, or hire a horse and a wrangler guide. Every ten miles or so, there will be a little way station, a humble gite-d’etape to sit and rest, get water from a spring. Campgrounds will be primitive. No more hook-up stations for your RV. No more flush toilets. You will shit in the woods with the rest of the animals. You will be mostly on your own.

Gone is the plague of overvisitation, as few people except the very hardy will want to walk the long distances of our parks, especially in the West. Gone is the cost of maintaining the infrastructure, given the drastically reduced number of people who will be using it. The motoring public will head elsewhere, hopefully stuck in the cities leaning on their horns, screaming at each other, going nowhere slowly.

As for the Park Service bureaucracy, there will be jobs for them, though on a diminished scale. In Yellowstone, they will do burdensome things like get off their asses and disappear into the backcountry for days or weeks at a time. They will staff the primitive way stations. Help out hikers mauled by bears no longer terrorized under the regime of the car gawkers. Learn how to shoe horses and ride horseback—for the horse will be the only means of transport of goods and services in a wild Yellowstone. They will make a living the old-fashioned way, with long hours and hard work in rough conditions.

In the near term, we could keep the Service and its contractors busy wrecking the roads. The cost of removal of asphalt paving runs about $3 a square foot. Demolition of a lane-mile, which is 63,360 square feet, would cost around $190,000, meaning a total of $380,000 for removal of a mile of two-lane road, the type prevalent in Yellowstone. There are 251 miles of paved road in Yellowstone. A mere $100 million to destroy.

Granted, that’s no small sum, and given the current budget restraints, it would be far smarter to let nature re-colonize the roads, tearing at them with sun and rain, snow and ice, the roots of trees, the sprouts of grass and shrubs. It wouldn’t take long, a few years at most, for the roads to disappear into the maw of the forest and become a faint monument to the fools who built them.