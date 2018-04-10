As Jonathan Martin reported recently in The New York Times, Republicans are twisting the Democratic impeachment talk into a stratagem for raising money and mobilizing the base for the November races. The Republicans are telling their possible voters—not without a basis—that if the Democrats take over the House their first order of business will be to impeach the president. The sense that Democrats are eager to impeach Trump could be used against them in the short term and over the longer run could also undermine even a more considered impeachment proceeding in the House. This is why Democratic House leaders Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer have tried to discourage moves to impeach Trump before at least special counsel Robert Mueller issues his report.

This is more a matter of tactics than of principle. The Democrats’ hope has been that Mueller’s report would provide solid grounds and therefore legitimacy to a House impeachment proceeding. The Republican response, as well as the president’s, has been quite obviously to undermine Mueller by attacking the work of the FBI, Justice Department officials, and Mueller’s own team. (Mueller’s reputation for rectitude is such that it blunts an attack on him personally.) In fact, at any moment the lathered-up president, beside himself over the FBI raid on the office and residences of his personal attorney Michael Cohen, might order the firing of principals in the investigation, perhaps leading to the ousting of Mueller himself. It’s been apparent for some time that Trump would like Mueller gone.

The difference between the impeachments of Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton spells the difference between an impeachment that’s widely accepted by the country and one that is largely written off as a useless partisan exercise. In 1974 Peter Rodino, the House Judiciary Committee chairman, and his top aides made a point of seeking bipartisan agreement on whether Nixon should be impeached; and however they actually felt they proceeded with an outward attitude of more in sorrow, squeezing out the committee Democrats who were openly enthusiastic about impeaching Nixon. They also ruled out Articles of Impeachment based on policy differences—for example, the U.S. expansion of the Vietnam War into Cambodia—and focused instead on the president’s obstruction of justice and contempt of the congressional committee, and a series of actions carried out by Nixon aides that formed a “pattern or practice” that threatened citizens’ privacy and liberties (by, for example, wiretapping or siccing the IRS on specified “enemies” of the president).

This tempered approach on the part of the Democratic leaders of the House Judiciary Committee enabled Republicans to also vote for Nixon’s impeachment. If Mueller’s report doesn’t lead to a radically changed view of the president on the part of Republicans and a substantial number of those who voted for him in 2016 (this can’t be ruled out), such a bonding of Republicans with Democrats over impeaching Trump and driving him from office is inconceivable.

And unless there’s a major political shift on the part of Trump’s backers, the Republican-led pursuit of the ouster of Bill Clinton will stand as the transitional nexus of past impeachments and the putative one to come. Led by then-Speaker Newt Gingrich, the House impeachment of Clinton was a nakedly partisan exercise, based on a lie the trapped Clinton told a grand jury. It wasn’t admirable (nor was his sexual behavior literally in the Oval Office and the study next door), but it didn’t rise to the level of an impeachable offense, and in the Senate the vote to strip Clinton of the presidency fell well short of the necessary two-thirds.