If Cohen challenges the use of privileged material in any future criminal cases, prosecutors would likely invoke what’s known as the crime-fraud exception. “The privilege does not extend to protect information even that would otherwise be covered that pertains to criminal or fraudulent activity,” Vladeck said. “If, for example—and this is wildly speculative—there are memorialized conversations where Trump tells Cohen to hire someone to intimidate Stormy Daniels, that wouldn’t be protected.”

That the search targeted the personal attorney for the president of the United States apparently prompted even greater scrutiny from the Justice Department’s upper ranks. The Times reported that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, a Trump nominee, personally approved the raid on Cohen’s office, perhaps underscoring its potential significance.

Rosenstein serves as the acting attorney general for investigations related to the 2016 election after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself last spring. In that role, he also oversees special counsel Robert Mueller’s wide-ranging probe into Russia’s election meddling and possible collusion with the Trump campaign. That investigation appears to have uncovered information that prompted the raid. Stephen Ryan, Cohen’s lawyer, told reporters that he had “been advised by federal prosecutors that the New York action is, in part, a referral” by Mueller.

Rosenstein may have determined that the information Mueller uncovered is beyond the special counsel’s mandate. That could be good news for the president, since it could indicate there’s some distance between whatever prompted the Cohen searches and Trump himself. On the other hand, it could also be a tactical move. Preet Bharara, who served as the U.S. attorney for Manhattan until his dismissal by Trump last year, floated the idea Tuesday night that investigators in his former office may be acting as a “clean team” for the special counsel.

“The idea is that you have a team go through it that’s not involved in the underlying investigation or prosecution,” Vladeck said. “You basically create a wall between the folks who look at all the material and make sure that there’s nothing privileged, and the folks who get access to the properly segregated and culled take from the searches.”

Using a clean team avoids epistemological problems that could undermine an investigation’s integrity if prosecutors get access to a lawyer’s files. “Once a prosecutor has been exposed to that material, they can’t unlearn it,” Buell said. “It could be that Mueller didn’t have the ability to create a clean team within his own operation. He’s not going to hire a bunch of new staff to conduct a search, so he may have decided to use a U.S. attorney’s office instead.”

Mueller’s opacity makes it hard to tell if that’s what’s happening here. “It’s just as possible that Rosenstein concluded that the search was sufficiently tangential to Mueller’s investigation that it made sense to hand it over to somebody else,” Vladeck said. “But either way, it has the effect of making this look, at least outwardly, less political, even if there are folks who won’t believe that.”



Even if it’s a completely distinct investigation, it’d be hard to investigate Cohen without also taking a look at some of the president’s legal affairs. If the Manhattan office finds evidence that’s relevant to Mueller’s probe, it would be up to Rosenstein to regulate the flow of information between the two groups.

This makes Cohen’s legal troubles a potential liability for the president, no matter the offense involved. Mueller managed to secure a plea deal from former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn last year by pressing him on a tangential criminal matter; he’s currently trying to do the same against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. Attorney-client privilege limits how much Cohen could say if prosecutors decide to use similar tactics against him, but its protections are far from absolute.

“The privilege is designed to help [attorney-client] relationships function well because it’s to society’s advantage,” Buell said. “It’s not to society’s advantage to cover up crimes.”