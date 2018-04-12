Second, the bill sets up a legal mechanism for a special counsel to contest his or her removal. Mueller would be allowed to seek relief from a special panel of three federal judges within ten days of his dismissal. Those judges would have to rule on the matter within 14 days. Any appeals would go directly to the Supreme Court. Except for the timetable, this process matches the one set up by Congress for federal courts to hear legal challenges to legislative districts.

The bill also takes steps to protect an investigation itself if someone tries to remove the special counsel overseeing it. It includes a provision that would require the Department of Justice to preserve the “staff, documents, and materials” of Mueller’s investigation. Another provision forbids the appointment of a new special counsel while the fired one is challenging his or her removal. This would prevent a Justice Department official from firing one special counsel and appointing another one who could dismiss charges or offer plea deals before a court could intervene.

“This compromise bipartisan bill helps ensure that special counsels—present or future—have the independence they need to conduct fair and impartial investigations,” Tillis said in a statement accompanying the new bill. “The integrity and independence of special counsel investigations are vital to reaffirming the American people’s confidence in our nation’s rule of law.”

Under current Justice Department regulations, only the attorney general or acting attorney general can fire a special counsel. For Mueller, that power is held by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who took over supervision of the Russia investigation when Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself last spring. The regulations require that the special counsel only be fired for “good cause,” such as malfeasance or a conflict of interest. Rosenstein told Congress in December that he hadn’t seen good cause to remove Mueller from the probe.

Trump could theoretically order the deputy attorney general to fire Mueller. But such a move would almost certainly prompt Rosenstein’s resignation. President Richard Nixon waged a similar campaign to remove special prosecutor Archibald Cox during the Watergate crisis. Attorney General Elliot Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus resigned rather than carry out the order. The purge, which became known as the Saturday Night Massacre, played a major role in turning Congress and the American public against the president.