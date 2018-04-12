Speaker Paul Ryan, who on Wednesday announced he would be retiring at the end of his term, was characteristically modest when asked to assess his legacy at a press conference. Emphasizing that he only “reluctantly” became speaker of the House in 2015—without mentioning that he did so to head off a Republican civil war—Ryan said, “I think we’ve achieved a heck of a lot. ... I like to think I’ve done my part, my little part in history to set us on a better course.”

But Ryan played more than a bit part on the political stage. He shepherded a $1.5 trillion tax bill through Congress, permanently enshrining an upward redistribution of wealth into the tax code. He extended the Reagan Revolution into the 21st century, putting a sunny sheen on policy goals that would make the lives of the least fortunate significantly more difficult. And he did it all by code-switching to the language of wonkery, convincing Beltway reporters that the same old Republican attempts to roll back the policies of the New Deal and the Great Society were grounded in empirical necessities, in charts and graphs and actuarial analysis.



There was perhaps no one more adept at bridging the two increasingly estranged halves of the modern Republican Party: a base of white voters animated by fear and resentment, and an establishment class that used half-baked economic theories and paeans to individualism to line the pockets of the wealthy. In succeeding the embattled John Boehner as speaker, Ryan became the lynchpin of a party whose tensions had started to become untenable. And in stepping down, Ryan is essentially acknowledging that the center cannot hold: This is Donald Trump’s Republican Party now. There is no shining city on a hill. It’s American Carnage all the way down.



Since rising to prominence in the Obama era, Ryan has used his supposed mastery of policy to make the Republican Party’s legislative agenda more palatable. During the Obama years, Ryan made the deficit the centerpiece of Republican obstructionism, arguing that the president’s alleged profligate spending was putting the country’s economic future at risk. But for Ryan, like most in his party, the deficit was a convenient boogeyman, only to be set loose when the GOP was out of power. Under both George W. Bush and Trump, Ryan pushed massive deficit spending; in the former’s case, through tax cuts and a failed pitch to privatize Social Security that would have added $2.4 trillion to the deficit in the first ten years, as the federal government would have had to heavily borrow to make up for lost revenue; under Trump, through his successful drive to pass the tax bill, which will help add $1.9 trillion to the deficit by 2028, according to an analysis released this week.

