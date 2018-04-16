An unusually impersonal weapon, the gun became the symbol of the civilized, both in colonization efforts and at home. Slow to load and difficult to aim, they were “the weapon of the property holder and the property thief, but not the enraged—such as rioters, who, even within gun factories, preferred rocks and torches, or angry lovers who preferred the sanguinary release of the knife.” Guns sanitized the image of conflict, and in fact shootings represented a vanishingly small percentage of domestic homicides, Satia finds, in eighteenth-century data. As a result, many of the people involved in gun manufacturing did not immediately recognize that they were, in fact, producing the means for murder.

The option to merely threaten or pierce someone from a distance, rather than choke the life out of him, Satia argues, “gave violence a polite form.”

On the contrary, eighteenth-century guns—explosive but inaccurate, better for making a threat or statement than delivering a death sentence—were the perfect illusion for the times: “Softening sensibilities produced revolution against mutilating forms of bodily punishment at precisely this moment.” The option to merely threaten or pierce someone from a distance, rather than choke the life out of him with one’s hands, Satia argues, “gave violence a polite form suitable to modern sensibilities,” while simultaneously mass-producing it to levels that would, by the time of the slaughter at Verdun or the horrors of the Holocaust, have twentieth-century critics condemning the entire legacy of the Enlightenment.

One of the more remarkable features of this book is thus its focus on Quaker gun manufacturers, pledged to nonviolence. Not until 1795, Satia observes, did the Society of Friends raise any objection to what might seem an obvious tension. First, technology had to enable aim as a realistic strategy both on the battlefield and at home. As the eighteenth century wore to a violent close, “guns were implicated in new kinds of deliberate homicides unrelated to property, passions, or duels”—most notably an attempt to assassinate George III in 1800. (A different would-be assassin, in 1786, had used a knife.) In 1812, an angry businessman with a gun would actually succeed in killing prime minister Spencer Perceval in the lobby of the House of Commons—a troubling development in a society where guns, until quite recently, had been the paradoxical height of gentility.

Spanning four continents and three centuries, tackling the fundamental nature of industrialization and capitalism, Empire of Guns belongs to the last decade’s resurgence in so-called “big history.” Hearkening back to the broad-audience, big-idea narratives of Eric Hobsbawm’s generation of scholars, who emerged morally engaged and critically inclined out of World War II, this sort of work was scarce for several decades in a discipline notoriously neurotic about “presentist bias”—bringing too much of an awareness of current politics to the past—and structurally geared towards intense specialization.

Though not presented as a political book—the focus is on understanding industrialization, not denouncing it—the implications of Satia’s work are difficult to ignore. A history of state sponsored gun-making and the Industrial Revolution can’t help but challenge one of the core tenets of laissez-faire liberalism: that industrial capitalism succeeds through peace and non-intervention. But at a time when the United States is seeing an average of one mass shooting per day, it may be the cultural history of guns, not the economic history of their production, that sticks with the modern reader.

In many of the stories Satia tells, there are echoes of today’s debates on gun ownership. When the Quakers finally denounced preeminent Quaker gunmaker Samuel Galton Jr. in 1795, whose business violated their injunction against violence, Galton responded that “If firearms were unfortunately used in offensive war, they were equally useful for defensive war, supporting the civil power, preventing war, and preserving the peace.” He also argued that it didn’t make sense to blame gunmakers for gun-related destruction, since the manufacture of a gun was spread so widely across so many industries. Who could say where the responsibility should rest among them? One would not, for instance, blame “the Farmer who sows Barley,—the Brewer who makes it into Beverage,—the Merchant who imports Rum, or the Distiller who makes spirits” for all the unhappiness associated with alcoholism.

The argument that manufacturers cannot be held responsible for the use of their tools was, however, more plausible in an age when gun use was shifting. (To the Quakers, the question of whether the guns were killing humans or animals was not highly relevant, as they came out in 1795 against hunting as well.) And when savagery was still largely associated with knives or clubs, and guns still largely used by landowners and the military, it was comparatively easy to see guns as a means for upholding peace.

The context of such debates has changed, in part as gun technology and gun use have changed. This book leaves us with the disquieting notion that guns—whether the slow and inaccurate weapons of the eighteenth century or today’s models—do more than alternately cloak or expose human inclination towards violence. They also shape it—not just at the individual level, as we are accustomed to debating, but at the societal, even civilizational or global, level as well. “As we make objects, they make us.”