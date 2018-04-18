A trade war between the United States and China is simmering. Since President Trump’s March announcement of planned tariffs for metal imports, Beijing has threatened American pork and pipes, the White House has targeted Chinese electronics, and rhetoric continues to escalate. Meanwhile, in a dramatic reversal, President Trump has suggested the U.S. could rejoin the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade pact to which China is not a party. Clearly, China’s rise alarms many American policymakers. But instead of the zero-sum game destabilizing markets right now, the U.S. could be reasserting its leadership in a more productive way: by focusing on the growth and developments needs of China’s neighbors.



Anyone who has recently been in Colombo, Manila, or even Ulaanbaatar knows that traffic gridlock and crumbling infrastructure is the new norm—the result of the fastest urbanization the world has ever seen. Asian countries struggling to deal with this explosive growth are finding a helping hand from China.

The Asia-Pacific region now accounts for forty percent of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP) and roughly 60 percent of global growth. Alongside Africa, it is home to the world’s fastest growing megacities and almost half of the world’s poor. Its development needs are staggering. The region’s annual $1.7 trillion infrastructure gap means by 2030, Asia will be $26 trillion short in meeting infrastructure needs, according to the Asian Development Bank.

Over the past decade, in the absence of U.S. leadership, China has been plugging this gap, most visibly through its “One Belt and Road” to connect and develop 68 Eurasian countries. China is set to spend a trillion dollars or more in large-scale infrastructure across most of Asia and parts of Africa, the Middle East, and even Europe. This may dramatically accelerate with the recent news China will be creating a foreign aid agency. If the 1990s were all about “Made in China,” the 2020s will be known for “Made by China” as the Chinese continue building thousands of paved highways, bridges, tunnels, and ports across Asia and beyond.