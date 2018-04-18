Around the country, reformers have run for office in their unions—most famously in Chicago, with the Caucus of Rank and File Educators (CORE) taking power and precipitating the 2012 strike, but also in Seattle, Los Angeles, Portland, St. Paul, New York, Massachusetts, Puerto Rico, and North Carolina, among others. Teachers have refused to administer standardized tests, built coalitions for street protests and to defeat legislation, held sick-outs, and both threatened to and actually gone on strike. They have pushed back on testing, school closings, charter schools, merit pay, insurance and pension cuts, and won reforms including social services, restorative justice initiatives, and increased funding.

What has been happening in so-called Trump Country—West Virginia, Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Arizona, specifically—in recent months is then deeply connected to the shifts that have come before. Indeed, the visuals of red-clad teachers in capitol buildings recall nothing so much as the 2011 capitol occupation in Wisconsin, where teachers alongside other public sector workers camped out, sang, danced, and challenged the austerity agenda that was pushed—ultimately, successfully—by Governor Scott Walker. Act 10, the anti-union law that sparked the occupation, left teachers and other public employees able to bargain only for cost-of-living increases. They have to recertify their unions every single year—and a non-vote counts as a no.

Despite that, Amy Mizialko, a 26-year special education teacher from Milwaukee and vice president of the Milwaukee Teachers Education Association, noted with some pride that her union continues to overwhelmingly recertify. They fought back against the state legislature’s move to take over Milwaukee public schools, returning to the capitol for more protests in 2016, and succeeding in maintaining local control. “There were people who told us to stand down and walk out of the capitol,” Mizialko said, “but I know this country can see that public school educators are sick and tired and they are sick and tired of the garbage that their students have been given and I think the cat is out of the bag.” Despite the gutting of their union, they have managed to stick together and to bring the community onto their side.

In West Virginia, Mingo County special education teacher Brandon Wolford said it was the insurance changes that started the wave of outrage: “They were trying to make us wear FitBits. If we didn’t get so many steps per day, our premiums were going to increase $25 per month.” But once people were angry and talking to one another, they started to make more demands—for a raise, for seniority protections, against charter schools, and finally for a raise for all of the state’s public employees. “If you can find a really good point to get them started on and you have the solidarity, then you can go for everything,” Wolford said.

Their revolt galvanized teachers across the country and spurred a successful nine-day walkout for Oklahoma teachers, and shorter walkouts and rallies in Kentucky, Arizona, and Colorado. In Puerto Rico, teachers held a one-day strike against the push to privatize the island’s public schools in the wake of Hurricane Maria. There are rumblings in Tennessee and North Carolina, where Guilford County Association of Educators President Todd Warren wrote in an op-ed, “In every one of our 115 N.C. school districts, teacher retention is a priority issue; no one can afford to fire teachers, certainly not teachers advocating for themselves and their students.” And those teachers in many cases have been offered raises and deals—Arizona’s governor has proposed a 20 percent raise by 2020—but they have gone further, demanded more, refused to accept one more mouthful of austerity logic. There is money, they say. And our students deserve nothing less.