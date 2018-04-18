For the first time the Pulitzer Prize “for distinguished musical composition by an American” has been awarded to a rap artist. Kendrick Lamar’s 2017 album DAMN. was introduced into the jury’s discussion late in the game. The jury mused on some classical works influenced by hip-hop, The New York Times reported, before the conversation moved into a “philosophical discussion” about what kinds of music were on the table for Pulitzer consideration. If hip-hop was an influence, why was it not also a candidate? DAMN. was the only hip-hop album under consideration, juror David Hajdu told me.



The late introduction of Kendrick to the discussion shouldn’t suggest that the jurors are unfamiliar with hip-hop as a genre, only that the prize itself has long been limited to jazz and classical music for reasons that aren’t set in stone but presumably have to do with those forms’ exclusive status as “high art.” The Pulitzer website describes Kendrick’s album as “a virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life.” This adjective-noun pair-string doesn’t capture much about the album itself. “Rhythmic dynamism” and “affecting vignettes” and “vernacular authenticity” all read like marketing copy for convincing classical nerds that hip-hop is music. The Pulitzer’s administrator Dana Canedy called DAMN. “a dense and sophisticated collage of hybrid sounds, polyrhythms, layered under what we would probably consider pulsing kinetic text.” Again, this is true but it doesn’t help to differentiate DAMN. from any of the other good hip-hop albums of 2017. It could describe Vic Mensa’s The Autobiography, or Meek Mills’s Wins and Losses.

The Pulitzer’s vague language arises from the question of whether rap truly occupies the same artistic universe as music that doesn’t run on language. But this is a question that should open up Kendrick’s oeuvre, not close it, and also allow us to explore the way hip hop has compromised the distinction between music and literature. Julia Craven even wrote at HuffPost that DAMN. is a work of journalism in the form of oral history. Flow is not just words and it’s not just melting those words down into the beat and it’s not just the timbre of the voice. It’s something else that comes together in the person of the poet-musician. Neither literature nor music as critical categories quite cover it.

Kendrick Lamar’s fourth studio album is a portrait of a man in, if not a crisis, then a crux: How can he square his own success and proven talents against the knowledge that everything is given and taken away by meaningless chance? DAMN.’s opening track “BLOOD.” starts out with the strings of a ‘70s soulful jam and a story about a lady who has lost something. “Hello ma’am,” Kendrick says. “Can I be of any assistance? It seems to me that you have lost something. I would like to help you find it.” The lost character replies, “Oh yes, you have lost something. You’ve lost your life.” Gunshots open the album and will close it too, in the Ted Taylor-sampling “DUCKWORTH.” “Whoever thought the greatest rapper / Would be from coincidence,” Kendrick sings, considering an alternate universe in which “Anthony killed Ducky” and “Top Dawg could be servin’ life / While I grew up without a father and die in a gunfight.” Pop.

