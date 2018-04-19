The first iteration of Donald Trump’s cabinet reflected the president’s deep inexperience with politics and his need to appease mainstream Republicans after a divisive primary and general election campaign. That cabinet was called the “Committee to Save America” or simply the “adults in the room.” These people—Jim Mattis, H.R. McMaster, Gary Cohn, Dina Powell, Rex Tillerson—represented the establishment on issues of economics and national security. They were focused on providing a modicum of stability in the midst of the tempest that is Donald Trump; on mitigating the president’s temper, wild instincts, and mercurial moods. Though they were never particularly successful at it, they were genuine advisers, inward-facing. They communicated to the press either through well-rehearsed Sunday show appearances or through leaks.

This group has been replaced by a more outwardly focused cabinet, featuring cable news pundits like Larry Kudlow and John Bolton in prominent roles. These changes are reportedly the result of the president’s growing confidence. “A dozen people close to Mr. Trump or the White House, including current and former aides and longtime friends, described him as newly emboldened to say what he really feels and to ignore the cautions of those around him,” The New York Times reported in mid-March. “That self-confidence has led to a series of surprising comments and actions that have pushed the Trump presidency in an ever more tumultuous direction.”



That tumult is now coming from multiple sources. The people Trump has surrounded himself with are cable news brawlers, not so much advisers as megaphones for the administration. The changes in the cabinet are best represented by Kudlow, whose public statements since assuming Cohn’s job as head of the National Economic Council encapsulate the new level of chaos gripping the administration.



Kudlow’s impact was seen most recently in an astonishing 72-hour period of dysfunction relating to proposed sanctions against Russia. On Sunday, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley announced on Face the Nation that the administration would be responding to the chemical attack in Syria that occurred earlier this month with new sanctions against Russia and Iran. Haley was using White House talking points but, according to the Times, the president “grew angry” as he watched her make the announcement, believing that he had not approved the action.

