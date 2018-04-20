In races for other seats, however, candidates from low-income backgrounds find themselves stymied by other roadblocks. It takes time to run a campaign, and that’s something many low-income people can’t afford. In most states, employees aren’t protected from termination if they take time off work to run for office, and even if they win office, the salary varies wildly from state to state. “Sometimes these positions are part-time as well, and it’s not always feasible for folks who are living paycheck to paycheck to not only get that job as a legislator, but also to campaign,” Boldt explained. The situation is particularly complicated for candidates with children. “For example, people with small children need to provide care for their kids. And in a lot of places, campaign funds can’t be spent on childcare,” she added.

One solution could be a uniform salary for state legislators, pinned to a state’s cost of living, that guarantees a basic living wage without enriching legislators from wealthy backgrounds. Another could be a law protecting employees from retaliation if they choose to run for office. But these measures can only accomplish so much in the absence of broader policy overhauls. Wealth inequality remains the biggest barrier to running for office.

Kerri Harris, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Delaware, works a full-time job as a community organizer in addition to campaigning for office. She has, at various points in her working life, cut grass and fried chicken at a convenience store. She told me that her experiences with financial hardship both motivate and complicate her campaign. “I actually had a look in running last summer. We put out feelers, had a number of meet-and-greets, people were excited about it. But when October came, I had to sit down and really re-evaluate,” she said. “I am a parent and I have responsibilities and I don’t make a lot of money.”

Harris was eventually able to form a dedicated, mostly volunteer team, and launched a primary challenge to Senator Tom Carper in February. “At the same time I’m running this campaign, saying people shouldn’t be struggling, I’m not saying it as if it’s those people. I am those people, and they see it,” she explained. Now her life is a steady sprint: She works, campaigns, and shares parenting responsibilities with the mother of her two children. She attends party fundraisers as a candidate that she cannot afford to attend as an interested member of the community. “We’re going to have a fundraiser at a park and it’s going to be hot dogs and sodas because, while we can’t lose money, I want to make sure that people feel like they’re giving too,” she said. “They don’t have to show up in fancy clothes because I have the same four v-neck sweaters. I have three button-down shirts, one pair of slacks, and two pairs of shoes that I wear to every event.”

Harris, who supports single-payer health care, a $15 minimum wage, and universal pre-kindergarten, cited public financing as one way to make campaigns more viable for the working poor. She is particularly intrigued by Montgomery County, Maryland’s program, which prohibits participating candidates from accepting individual donations of more than $150 and and from accepting donations from special interest groups. Programs like this, she believes, will help campaigns like hers—and encourage more working-class people to run for office.

“We told ourselves that we had to check certain boxes,” she said. “Because that’s what society told us. But we make a way out of nothing, we really do, and so we have to realize that we don’t have to cower in the corner anymore and wait for somebody else to solve our problems. We can step up.”