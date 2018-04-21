Six months ago, Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un were trying to outdo each other by comparing the size of their nuclear buttons. How times have changed. The announcement earlier this week that CIA Director Mike Pompeo had met with Kim Jong Un, and confirmed that North Korean denuclearization was on the table was a massive development. This was followed Friday by a North Korean announcement that it would be abstain from nuclear weapons and missile tests and would be shutting down its nuclear test site at Punggye. Momentum for the announced Trump-Kim summit is building, as are the expectations that a real breakthrough is possible. It is almost as if a peace race has broken out.

Everyone watching would do well to take a deep breath. Yes, it is possible that Kim Jong Un has decided that he has had enough of pressure and threats and isolation and the future of his country lies not in being a nuclear state, but in economic development and normalization. We know little about Kim actions and even less about his thinking. So no one can or should rule this out completely. Yet there may be a more obvious and logical explanation for what we are seeing.

Kim launched his recent charm offensive after a series of unprecedented, strident and inflammatory statements by President Trump. The prospect of fire and fury, destruction like the world had never seen, and armadas steaming toward North Korea all set the world on edge. There was serious and widespread concern that the nuclear and missile tests by the North, and Trump’s disruptive style of response could lead to an unintended or accidental war, even leading to a nuclear exchange. Reports that the Trump Administration was seriously considering a “bloody nose” conventional strike to warn Kim off of any planned aggression were rampant in Washington. When Victor Cha, widely rumored to be the Trump administration’s pick for U.S. Ambassador to South Korea, came out against such a strike publicly, he was reportedly dropped from consideration. South Korean officials and public began to worry more the United States launching an attack than about Pyongyang, a remarkable sea change in opinion.





Thus began Kim’s seduction of the South. Kim agreed to a joint Democratic People’s Rrepublic of Korea-Republic of Korea team for the Pyongchang Olympics, and then sent his sister and the DPRK Cheer Team to attend the opening ceremonies. Since then, Kim has played the more reasonable negotiating partner, stating that he wanted to meet with Trump (who accepted), that he would not object to U.S. military exercises (that were then scaled down), and now that he would not only suspend nuclear and missile tests but would shutter his nuclear test site. All of these steps walk back from the brinksmanship that has marked Kim’s approach since he assumed power with the death of his father, and contrast him with the U.S. approach to date. Trump and his Administration have bragged that they have given up nothing to get to the table with Kim (not surprising since North Korea has wanted direct high level talks with the United States for decades) and that the maximum pressure campaign would continue until North Korea took real irreversible steps to eliminate their strategic WMD programs.