There has not been a major film version of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull for a very long time, and never a great one. Sidney Lumet’s 1968 version, with Vanessa Redgrave as the aspiring actress Nina, missed all the play’s comedy. A mediocre Russian version (with a great score by Alfred Schnittke) was released in 1972. In 1975, John Desmond’s theater production with Blythe Danner and Frank Langella was filmed for movie release, but its pacing drags. Now here comes a new adaptation by Michael Mayer that premiered this week at New York’s Tribeca Film Festival and will enter theaters on May 11. It stars Annette Bening, Corey Stoll, Saoirse Ronan, Billy Howle, and Elisabeth Moss. It is not the full Chekhov monty that only the stage can support. But it is a landmark adaptation that brings out the play’s humor in a way that hasn’t been done before.

The first thing to know about The Seagull is that it is not about a seagull. It is indeed about a symbolic bird, but the Russian for “seagull”—chayka—is the same for a similar bird that frequents fresh water. It’s a mix-up: The Seagull does not take place by the sea, but by a lake whose beauty entrances a group of four central characters: Irina Arkadina (played by Bening), a great actress in the twilight of her career; her famous writer boyfriend Boris Trigorin (Stoll); Nina the teenage beauty (Ronan); and Konstantin, a tortured young playwright (Howle). On the edges is Konstantin’s admirer, Masha (Moss).

The original play is in four acts. It opens at the country estate of Sorin, Irina’s brother. Konstantin, Irina’s son, is staging his first play, an ambitious symbolist work set unfathomably far in the future. Konstantin is in love with Nina, whom he casts in his play as the “soul of the world.” Irina mocks his play, however, unable to be outside the center of attention. Meanwhile, Masha is in love with Konstantin. Another man is in love with Masha. Konstantin loves Nina, but Nina falls for Trigorin. It’s all the fault of the lake, one character observes.

In Act Two, problems start to bubble. Crushed by his mother’s rejection, Konstantin idly shoots a chayka and lays it at Nina’s feet. She’s maddened by the way he communicates in symbols. Trigorin is intrigued by the gesture, however, and makes notes for a future story. In Act Three, Konstantin is revealed to have attempted suicide between acts, but survived. Nina communicates through her own symbol to Trigorin, pointing to a line in his book: “If you ever have need of my life, come and take it.” Irina begs Trigorin not to leave her, and they hurry away back to Moscow. Nina, undeterred, declares her wish to make it as an actress.