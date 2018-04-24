Last week at Wheaton College, an evangelical school in Illinois, evangelicals met to discuss the events of our time and the future of the church. The only thing American Protestants love more than holding summits is fighting at summits, and the Wheaton event did not deviate from the traditions of the faith. The Christian Broadcasting Network reported that a few brothers and sisters in Christ dared to criticize President Donald Trump—and some Trump-backing evangelicals filed out the door. “It’s a meeting that will have very little impact on evangelicalism as a whole,” Pastor Robert Jeffress, a Trump supporter, told CBN. “Many of them are sincere but they are having a hard time understanding that they have little impact on evangelicalism.”

American Christians occupy a moral quandary. White evangelical support for Trump is the highest it’s ever been, and they aren’t the only Protestant tradition to put its weight behind the Trump presidency. As The Washington Post reported in February, 61 percent of Pentecostal preachers polled in 2016 said they would vote for Trump, despite his numerous marriages and infidelities, his antipathy toward minorities, and his general disdain for the poor and the weak—all of which have combined to taint the religious right, perhaps irredeemably. Pentecostals are well-represented within Trump’s inner circle, too: Paula White, who claims to have led the president to Christ, is a Pentecostal minister.

These developments form the backdrop of a new Netflix film that examines the demons of Pentecostalism’s own making. Based on real events in the late 1990s, Come Sunday dramatizes a schism: Bishop Carlton Pearson (Chiwetel Ejiofor), a high-profile Pentecostal minister with a congregation numbering about 5,000, decides that he no longer believes in hell. Pearson’s doctrine isn’t new—it’s called universal reconciliation, and many universalist congregations consider it a tenet of their faith. Adherents typically believe that Christ’s propitiatory sacrifice eventually reconciles all souls to God the Father. But in the Pentecostal tradition, as in the evangelical tradition, universal reconciliation is heresy.

As the film portrays, Pearson’s path is directly influenced by his experiences as a black man in America. Pearson refuses to write a letter on the behalf of his incarcerated uncle Quincy, after Quincy refuses to pray for his salvation. Quincy then commits suicide. At his funeral, Pearson delivers a sermon that mixes praise for the man with the declaration that he never found God, which means he is doomed to hell. Pearson is soon in the throes of a crisis of faith, which is only resolved by his doctrinal change of heart. It comes to him from the still small voice of God—or the devil, depending on whom he asks.