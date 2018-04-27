Russians may grumble at Putin’s policies, but even his domestic opponents praise his pursuit of Russian derzhavnost, and chafe at Western attempts to ignore this pursuit. It’s partly why Russian officials bristle at Western talk of “punishing” Russia. You don’t punish your partners, after all, you punish disobedient children.

While this doesn’t excuse Russian behavior, it explains why some U.S. approaches might be more effective than others. U.S. policy-makers, shaped by a sense of moralizing exceptionalism, often view other states through what we might call the Wilsonian bias—the notion that a state’s foreign policy is determined by the qualities of its domestic regime. Thus a democratizing Russia is assumed to be automatically pro-Western, while an autocratic one is assumed to be inherently against the West.

Yet Russia’s drive for regaining derzhavnost and regional hegemony runs deeper than the changing qualities of its regime or the motivations of its rulers. Putin is himself a symptom of broader systemic forces that have dominated US-Russian relations since the Soviet collapse—and will continue to do so regardless of who succeeds him. It might be too late to save the relationship, but getting a better sense of what drives Russian politics requires moving beyond the pathologies of its leader and examining the broader context in which he operates.

In the documentary Fog of War, former U.S. Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara lamented that the U.S. lost the Vietnam War because it failed to empathize with the enemy. This empathy was needed, he said, not to find sympathy for the Viet Cong but to understand their true fears and motivations.

The same failure marks our understanding of Russia’s policies today. Putin is not a mastermind at the center of a finely-spun web, but the head of an increasingly disorganized and corrupt patronage system. The country is not resurgent, it is weak and probably declining. That’s not necessarily better for global stability: in many ways, Russia is a threat precisely because its weakness undermines the geopolitical pursuit at the core of its foreign policy.

Ideologically, Russia actually has an easier task than during the Cold War. The Kremlin only has to chip away at the dominant Western narrative, rather than build up their own alternative like in the Communist days. But for all the cynical bravado of its embassy Twitter feeds, Russia is acting not out of a sense of newfound strength but a fear of decline and isolation. As a result, its foreign policy is characterized not by any particular ideology but by pragmatism and geopolitical paranoia. In many ways it is not a revolutionary power but a deeply reactionary one. It will remain so even after Putin leaves the stage.