As USA Today reported in early April, “Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International condemned Israel for a lethal response to protests that the groups said did not pose a serious threat to Israeli soldiers. The response in the Arab world, by contrast, has been more muted, apparently because Israel’s behavior is less worrisome to moderate Arab leaders than ... Hamas and its allies, such as Iran.”

Saudi Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s foreign policy, for instance, is geared towards creating a coalition to contain Iran, which the crown prince sees as the root of most evil in the region. In an interview with The Atlantic, he said that “the Iranian supreme leader makes Hitler look good.”

Thus, he seems intent on pursing a policy of normalizing relations with Iran’s enemy, Israel, even if it means sidelining the cause of Palestinian statehood and abandoning Palestinian human rights. “In the last several decades the Palestinian leadership has missed one opportunity after the other and rejected all the peace proposals it was given,” Bin Salman reportedly told a group of Jewish organizations in New York last month in a private meeting. “It is about time the Palestinians take the proposals and agree to come to the negotiations table or shut up and stop complaining.”

Writing at Al Jazeera in January, University of Ummah political scientist Adnan Abu Amer noted that “Saudi and Israeli political leadership agree on a number of issues, the most important of which is the need to curb Iran’s growing influence and to keep the US engaged in the Middle East. Pursuing these common interests, the Saudis and the Israelis have intensified their efforts for a formal normalisation of relations.”

There are other reasons, beyond Iran, that the Arab autocracies have been less reliable defenders of the Palestinian cause in recent years. The Arab Spring, the rise of the Islamic State, and the chaos in Syria has fed a fear of popular insurgencies. Hence there is little appetite for supporting another intifada.