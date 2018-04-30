The 5G argument fares just as badly. It’s true that the Trump administration has been preoccupied with a secure next-generation wireless network, even making it a formal national security priority. By teaming up, Sprint and T-Mobile claim they’ll be able to make investments in 5G faster, accelerating the timeline for deployment.

This doesn’t square with the fact that T-Mobile will be acquiring Sprint’s considerable debt, which will detract from investment possibilities (joint debt would total $77 billion, according to a presentation from the two companies). But the biggest impediment is that trust telecom companies have been promising large investments in infrastructure for years, without following through.

Years ago, Verizon promised that they would build out a fiber optic network if they got tax breaks they requested. They got the tax breaks and didn’t build out the fiber. Similarly, AT&T has promised fiber deployment for years, while only building the infrastructure to a few housing developments and cutting investment elsewhere.

Last year, the same companies promised 5G build-out, in exchange for the Trump tax cuts. They got the tax cuts. Now T-Mobile and Sprint say they need to merge in order to build 5G—even though both companies previously promised their 5G would be ready by next year.

T-Mobile and Sprint are also playing on Trump’s jingoism, claiming that if the merger dies, South Korea and China will take the lead on 5G. This is a bizarre claim to be made by T-Mobile, owned by a German telecom, and Sprint, owned by Japanese conglomerate Softbank.

We’ve already seen Softbank’s CEO Masayoshi Son flatter Trump by promising $50 billion in U.S. investment. T-Mobile and Sprint are also vowing to open more stores (particularly in rural communities) and create thousands of new jobs, both in retail and in building the 5G network. But analysts also expect cost savings of $43 billion from the deal, suggesting less and not more overall investment. Companies don’t typically merge to create more jobs; they want to eliminate redundancies and reduce payrolls.

Trump’s Justice Department is challenging AT&T’s purchase of Time Warner in court. It’s investigating whether AT&T and Verizon have colluded to prohibit consumers from easily changing wireless carriers. At the staff level, the same antitrust officials who rejected a T-Mobile/Sprint tie-up in 2014 still work there. If the department somehow waves this through, you would have to see Softbank’s overtures to Trump, and the highlighting of America keeping the lead in 5G, as the contributing factor.

The biggest reason to reject this merger, and all the claims from T-Mobile and Sprint that it would lead to positive benefits, is the transformation that T-Mobile has undergone since 2014. Unable to merge with a competitor, the company instead innovated, outfoxed the bigger players, and succeeded wildly. What’s more, consumers got better mobile-phone services at a more affordable price. The Justice Department’s opposition to T-Mobile mergers proved wise—if only the company’s executives could see it.