On the day following Kelsky’s post, Meera Kommaraju, SIU’s interim provost and vice chancellor, responded to the blistering protests lobbed at the university for promoting such bald-faced exploitation of academia’s most vulnerable community. But she only made matters worse. “This is a proposed pilot project developed in collaboration with the SIU Alumni Association to connect qualified alumni with our students as mentors to enhance—not replace—the work of our faculty,” she wrote. The program’s goal, she explained, was to recruit “volunteer adjuncts ... who are eager to give back to the university” and, taking the defensive, she asserted that “this approach is in compliance with university policy.”

Volunteer adjuncts—it is a term so absurdly reprehensible it sounds like the stuff of parody. Despite what graduate students may gain over the course of their studies, they owe nothing whatsoever to their university. After all, there’s no reciprocity to be found when health insurance is still, for many in academia, considered a plush amenity. As recently as the winter of 2017, when the literary historian Kevin Birmingham delivered his talk “The Great Shame of Our Profession,” 25 percent of adjunct instructors reported relying on food stamps or Medicaid. Thirty-one percent lived below the poverty line, or dwelled at its threshold. Birmingham even mentions one instructor who sold plasma twice a week in order to afford daycare for her daughter.

Before proceeding further, I must put my cards on the table. From the fall of 2010 until spring of 2016, I matriculated in academia, working towards a doctorate in Victorian literature. I left the program mid-dissertation, of my own volition after nearly two grueling years wherein I agonized over whether to stay the course or dedicate myself to writing for non-academic audiences, something I had never considered until, in April 2014, I sent a weird personal essay to The Hairpin, and they published it. Once my investment in a writing career deepened—I signed with a literary agency, began composing a book proposal, and freelanced regularly—the demands of two intellectual fields bore down against my back. When I finally settled on the decision to leave the program, the physiological aftermath was appropriately Victorian: a millennial Esther Summerson, I developed Bell’s Palsy and crumpled in mournful exhaustion.

My recollections of graduate school are largely happy ones—thus the protracted, wobbly deliberation over whether leaving was a good idea (for me, it was). The opportunity to exclusively read, think, and write about books provided a cerebral scaffolding that is indispensable to my current work. My advisor, whose work I admired years before studying with him, always treated me with kindness and respect. And my husband’s advisor, for whom I TA-ed twice, has become as dear as family to the both of us. They both reassured me in my choice to pursue a different career—crucially, they emphasized that it was a choice. I was not, as I feared, giving up, or betraying an aversion to rigor.

Had I bowed out from another profession, it’s unlikely that I would have entered into this acute existential crisis, or that my immune system would have taken a cue from Dickens. And outside of the academy, initiatives like the one Molino describes—in which extraordinarily capable scholars work for free—would be regarded, rightfully, as an insult, and perhaps even as a sick joke. But as my academic friends and I have often discussed, graduate school, and more specifically, graduate student labor, isn’t treated like a profession. It’s an apprenticeship at best, albeit one with an ambiguous endpoint, and it’s gussied up with the ceremonial trappings of a vocation or calling. You don’t abandon your calling, nor do you make demands of it: You are, after all, its supplicant, meekly and graciously absorbing its dogma.