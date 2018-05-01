The New York Times published a series of questions on Monday night that were given to President Donald Trump’s legal team by special counsel Robert Mueller as they negotiate an interview. The list gives the clearest picture yet of Mueller’s secretive inquiry and its current focus. But what Mueller isn’t asking the president is just as interesting.

The Times categorized the questions into four groups: the legal troubles surrounding former national security advisor Michael Flynn; Trump’s interactions with former FBI Director James Comey; Trump’s contentious relationship with Attorney General Jeff Sessions; and what Trump knew about Russian electoral meddling during the 2016 campaign.

It’s unclear who provided the list to the Times. The newspaper’s account says the questions were “read by the special counsel investigators to the president’s lawyers, who compiled them into a list.” That list was then “provided to The Times by a person outside Mr. Trump’s legal team,” which could mean a White House staffer or a former member of the president’s legal team. (A member of Mueller’s team would presumably not have access to the Trump legal team’s compilation of those questions.)

That game of telephone raises two caveats. First, the questions listed in the Times may not be verbatim, so nuances in their original phrasing may have been lost. Second, the list is not a binding document for Mueller. In an interview with the president, the special counsel could add, subtract, or modify questions as he sees fit.