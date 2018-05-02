This week Fast Company promised news of “calm interfaces,” about a researcher at MIT who has created “programmable droplets for interaction.” It turns out this is a way to choreograph drops of liquid on a grid, with the potential to change the way people communicate with one another. The droplets are terribly nice, but I think most people clicking on that link were hoping for something else.

Still, the story made me suddenly aware of a terrible need. The mere suggestion of a “calm interface” points out, by contrast, the busyness of our dominant interfaces: their horrid colorways, their recursive, maddening, rectangle-within-rectangle structure. In the bait-and-switch of a misleading headline, I woke up to the fact that I was spending most of my waking hours inside something ugly.

It is nothing new to observe that social media and personal devices are structured in a way that engineers panic and obsession. In February, the internet’s resident critic John Herrman wrote about the tyranny of the red dot. The dots “alert us to things that need to be checked: unread messages; new activities; pending software updates; announcements; unresolved problems.” But their effect is deleterious to the mind. As the dots have spread, “they’ve become a rare commonality in the products that we—and the remorseful technologists—are so worried about. If not the culprits, the dots are at least accessories to most of the supposed crimes of addictive app design.” The dot can signify anything: a death in the family, a work obligation, a miniscule update to an application.

But what of the way it looks—the redness and dotness of the red dot? For the red dot is very, very ugly. The shade signifies urgency, almost emergency. Red belongs on insects and Ferraris. This type of red is acceptable on an Italian chair molded in plastic. It looks great on human lips. But bright red is an accent color and it works best in a minimal context: against a white studio interior, a flash along the black tarmac, next to low-key eye makeup. In 2014 it was vogue to wear bright red and bright pink together, but that went out, carried on a Marc Jacobs breeze, almost as soon as it came.