Freethinkers didn’t just challenge religious authority, but other sources of entrenched and unearned power. Nineteenth-century freethinkers, such as Susan B. Anthony, were leading advocates of abolitionism and feminism. Many of the major American writers of the Victorian era, from Ralph Waldo Emerson to Walt Whitman to Mark Twain, were shaped by the freethought tradition.

By the late 19th century, freethought became more politically diverse, including proto-libertarians as well as liberals and radicals. While “freethinkers did not have a political platform,” Jacoby wrote, “they nevertheless agreed on a wide range of social, cultural, and artistic concerns, which generated such fierce debate in the decades after the Civil War that they would form a template for the nation’s ‘culture wars’ a century later. These included free political speech; freedom of artistic expression; expanded legal and economic rights for women that went well beyond the narrow political goal of suffrage; the necessity of ending domestic violence against women and children; dissemination of birth control information...; opposition to capital punishment and to inhumane conditions in prisons and insane asylums; and, above all, the expansion of public education.”



In other words, “freethought” traditionally has been associated with progressive movements for social change, not individualistic provocateurs like West, whose understanding of “freethought” seems to be that he’s unafraid to voice whatever passes through his mind. The problem is that, at least publicly, he doesn’t interrogate these thoughts; he merely spouts them, regardless of their merit. Geniuses don’t need to explain themselves, apparently.

“I don’t think any single political opinion or public stand matters as much to Kanye as our continued perception of him as a contrarian thinker, as a doer of things we think he can’t do and a thinker of things we assume he doesn’t really think,” Rob Harvilla wrote at The Ringer. “He insists that we regard him as a genius in the realms of fashion, furniture design, and hotel management; he is hell-bent on presenting his every thought as a galaxy-brain act of iconoclastic triumph.”

The historical freethinkers championed individual liberty but they did so as part of collective social movements, where freewheeling arguments took place among people who respected each other and listened to rebuke. But West is strikingly alone, isolated from any group solidarity. Insulated by fame and wealth, he spouts nonsense and disregards anyone, like his friend and fellow musician John Legend, who challenges his beliefs (such as they are).

West’s hijacking of the term “freethinker” is reflective of the political state of affairs in America. Though the Trumpian right is dominant, enjoying unified control of the government, it presents itself as a fearless insurgent force against an elite establishment plagued by groupthink. In fending off Trumpism, political liberals often use the conservative language of defending norms and civility. Thus the rich and powerful become seen as rebels while the opposition is cast as stodgy protectors of the status quo. It’s this larger political dynamic that allows West to dabble in reactionary politics while calling himself a “free thinker.”

West may be a musical genius, but he’s no freethinker. And while his lyrics may contain wisdom, his tweets do not. He’s just another right-wing troll in a MAGA hat—an insanely rich one, with tens of millions of Twitter followers, but a troll nonetheless.