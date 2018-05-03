Examples from American presidential history, he says, include the pull-yourself-up-by-your-bootstraps story of Abraham Lincoln, born in a humble log cabin to a poor family in Kentucky; Dwight Eisenhower beating Adlai Stevenson twice by, in part, scorning “egghead” intellectuals; and George W. Bush’s proud anti-intellectualism (remember his failed pronunciation of nuclear? One scholar argues he knew how to say it all along) and contrived persona as a down-home Texan rancher, despite being born into extreme wealth like Trump. “It’s all part of what’s become a tradition in American politics of pitching down toward the lowest common denominator instead of trying to present oneself as intelligent and articulate,” Niose explains, “and it seems to be an effective way to run for office.”

Historian Susan Jacoby, author of the best-selling The Age of American Unreason, which was revised and re-released in paperback on its 10th anniversary earlier this year, adds, “The idea that a crude way of expressing yourself means you’re more honest than somebody who speaks decent or good English has a long pedigree in the United States.” It is related to a generalized distrust of experts—academics, media elites, and establishment politicians—who voters often find beguiling, averse to tradition, even morally depraved. What do all three of those professional categories of people have in common? They all “talk good and read them books,” Jacoby cracks.

While folksy speak may have unique resonances in American history, its appeal extends as far back as Ancient Greece, says Elizabeth Markovits, an associate professor of politics at Mount Holyoke and author of The Politics of Sincerity: Plato, Frank Speech, and Democratic Judgment. Eight months before Hillary Clinton lost to Trump, Markovits wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post titled “Trump ‘tells it like it is.’ That’s not necessarily a good thing for democracy,” in which she highlights the ways Cleon, a demagogue in Thucydides’s History of the Peloponnesian War, disparages politicians who talk pretty and accuses them of obfuscation and deceit.

In a recent phone interview, Markovits paraphrases what Cleon tells the citizens of Athens: “‘Some politicians will tell you what you want to hear, but we can’t trust them. They use all these big words. Others are plainspoken and you might not like what they’re saying, but you can trust them because they’re not out to win favors.’ So there’s this intimation that the more outrageous this thing you said is, the more it signals the truthfulness of the speaker.” One of the main arguments in her book and commentary is that if someone seems truthful, we care less whether or not there’s factual basis for their claims. “This is what we see with Trump. Because people think he’s being sincere and ‘telling it like it is,’ it doesn’t matter that his facts are wrong or that his ethics are abhorrent.” Markovits calls this phenomenon “hypersincerity,” where the performance of sincerity is a stand-in for factuality or truth.

While there isn’t a necessary link, Jacoby emphasizes, between an uneducated or educated style of speaking and duplicity, she argues that Trump’s crude rhetorical manner, wherein his sentences often go unfinished, regularly muddles his message. “Linguistic confusion,” she says, “leads to confusion in thought.” In Jacoby’s view, the normalization of what she calls “low level speech” will be one of the worst parts of his legacy and have a dark and enduring affect on American culture as a whole, just as Twitter, his preferred mode of communicating with the masses, has.