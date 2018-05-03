These women should know that it’s not easy to publicly accuse a power-broker of abuse. It’s not easy. It’s not the easiest way to fame and fortune, as Clinton’s and Cosby’s lawyers always liked to assert. Shouldn’t we have learned this by now? Isn’t this the primary thing, in the last six months, we should have learned?

When I was 21, I woke up, disoriented and naked, in the apartment of a writer at a top newspaper whose advice on breaking into journalism I had taken a train to New York to seek. The last thing I remembered was my second martini in a midtown bar ten miles from that apartment. Mentioning this experience to a few people recently, the overwhelming response I got is that if I mention this complex event publicly I would ruin the man’s career—and my own virginal reputation. The heavy weight of the implication that I have the power to singlehandedly destroy a person I actually have no wish to totally destroy has silenced me.

As I said, it’s not easy to accuse a power-broker of abuse. Not only out of fear—like the fear of executives keeping an eye on who’s a good employee and who isn’t. Also because of the fear of destroying our idols—the fear of ruining somebody we admired and longed to emulate. Asserting oneself against an idol, actually, may bring down not only a person, but greater ideas and hopes, too. And it’s not easy not least because we women know now, and hesitate before, the deadly power we are purported to hold.

Is it true that one woman’s allegation of sexual harassment could vitiate an entire career, as Brokaw laments? The claim is hysterical—and self-serving. Let’s not forget the 8,000 days he was privileged to spend as the beloved, untouchable dean of American journalism. Let’s not forget the 1,502 times Brokaw was mentioned, with no allegation of harassment, in the Post in the last 20 years. But Brokaw’s email is fascinatingly revealing insofar as it actually bolsters the case that maybe it should.

We don’t know the truth in Brokaw’s case yet, if we ever will. But the picture of a man who expects his extraordinary power to always be with him, and who reacts with fury if that power is questioned—not by a “guillotine,” but by another human being’s voice—makes it more comprehensible, not less, that Brokaw acted as thoughtlessly as his accuser contends. I find it very hard to feel sorry for the man who gathered the world’s most bountiful harvests of money and praise—yes, thanks to his labor, but thanks also to luck and to the hard work of his uncelebrated underlings—who then screams holy murder when the tax man shows up at his door. I’m even more deeply troubled that so many other high-profile media celebrities do feel sorry for him. I tend to suspect that the people who are telling the more difficult version of the truth are telling the truth. In my experience, too—and in our cultural experience, which, six months into the #MeToo movement, we don’t seem to be learning from, but turning away from—outsized outrage and fury tends not to distinguish those who are falsely accused, but those who know, deep down, they have done something wrong.