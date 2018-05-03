Journalists and legal experts quickly realized the significance of all these admissions. Trump, who confirmed his role in the payments on Thursday, had previously claimed that he didn’t know where the $130,000 had come from, and Cohen had disavowed any presidential involvement. “Neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms. Clifford, and neither reimbursed me for the payment, either directly or indirectly,” Cohen said in February. “The payment to Ms. Clifford was lawful, and was not a campaign contribution or a campaign expenditure by anyone.”

After the Hannity interview on Wednesday night, Giuliani told The Washington Post that the president was “very pleased” about it. He also told the paper that he had planned days earlier to reveal Trump’s role in the payment—and did so with Trump’s consent. “He was well aware that at some point when I saw the opportunity, I was going to get this over with,” Giuliani said.

Nonetheless, Giuliani’s candid remarks may end up causing more legal trouble for both Trump and Cohen in the long run. Rick Hasen, a UC Irvine law professor who specializes in election law, explained the potential damage:

If what Giuliani says is true, and if the payments were made to help the campaign and not (just) to help Trump personally, the campaign may be implicated in illegal activity. If Trump knew that Cohen was advancing him a $130,000 loan for campaign purposes, that would have to be reported by the campaign, as would the payments Giuliani said Trump made in installments to Cohen. These would be campaign expenditures that the committee has to keep track of.

Even those closer to Trump’s orbit saw danger. George Conway, the husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway who withdrew from consideration to lead the Justice Department’s Civil Division, tweeted without comment an excerpt from FEC regulations on Thursday morning. It states that loans or gifts to a candidate aren’t considered part of the candidate’s personal funds. The implication is that even under Giuliani’s description, Cohen may have still broken federal election laws.

Giuliani didn’t limit his damage to the Clifford story, either. He also linked the dismissal of former FBI Director James Comey to Comey’s refusal to publicly exonerate Trump of wrongdoing in the Russia investigation. “He fired Comey because Comey would not, among other things, say that he wasn’t a target of the investigation,” Giuliani told Hannity on Wednesday night. “He’s entitled to that. Hillary Clinton got that and he couldn’t get that. So he fired him, and he said, ‘I’m free of this guy.’”