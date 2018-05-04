The above is merely a rough sketch of Murnane’s all-encompassing schema. To read Murnane at great length—to read, say, nearly 550 pages of his collected short fiction—is to feel as though you are reading some variation of the same story over and over again. Personages mull the ideal combination of colors for horse-racing silks. They stare at books on the shelves and try to recall the sentences within them. They dream of the prairies of America and Hungary, which look like the grasslands of Australia. They fall in love with women—“image-women,” to be accurate—who may all stem from an ur-woman inspired by the characters Tess Durbeyfield and Catherine Earnshaw. It goes without saying that they read a lot of Proust and Emily Brontë and Thomas Hardy.

The repetition is deliberate. As Murnane’s implied author writes in his 2009 novel Barley Patch, “I may have written during the past thirty years and more not one after another separate book but one after another chapter of the one book, the final chapter of which I am trying to write at present.” Murnane’s work has been described as “fractal,” its basic pattern recurring at every level, from sentence to paragraph to story to novel to oeuvre. As the narrator says in the story “In Far Fields”: “My last book would be a book of books: a distillation of precious imagery.” This is, essentially, a description of Border Districts, which, at roughly 130 pages, is not much longer than the longest story in Stream System.

Repetition is also a feature of Murnane’s prose style. His implied author has a naïve affect, as if describing the world for the first time at an anthropologist’s clinical remove. (“Stream System” is an almost zoological way to denote a human being, composed of streaming blood vessels.) The sentences are laid on like varnish, coat after coat, until the text gleams with a high shine. Immaculate in its unadorned plainness, at certain moments his prose achieves a crystalline beauty. To take one example from Barley Patch:

He had often placed one after another translucent marble so that the sunlight would cause a patch of faint colour to appear in the shade of the marble. After he had learned from his reading the word essence, he thought of the patch of colour as revealing the essence of the marble.

Or to use a more melancholic line from the brilliant story “Emerald Blue”:

Even to his wife and children he had sometimes said that Sunday afternoon was the saddest time of the week: the time when you had to admit that you were no more than the person you were.

The paragraph concludes with a typical metaphysical twist, with the narrator stating that, in addition to being a father and husband, he is a “much published and much renowned poet” in a fantasyland called Helvetia.



Herein lies the appeal, for certain readers anyway, of Murnane’s writing: the cosmology that issues forth, like a blooming cloud, from the memory of everyday events—handling a marble, following the elliptical course of a racetrack, holding a girl’s hand. “[L]etting his hand find her hand and her letting her hand lie in his hand until they reached her front gate were, at the very least, equal in meaning to any other events that occurred in the lives of any other person in the world during his and her lifetime,” says the narrator of “Emerald Blue.” Each story works toward a pattern involving the memory-images in question, just as the pattern of a single life comes into greater focus as it approaches its end.

The pattern of Murnane’s body of work has also become more apparent, particularly with the publication of Stream System. He may like to present himself as a fantasist of the mundane, hunched over his trinkets like a jeweler examining diamonds, but these stories are strewn with enough references to history to suggest that he is fully aware of the context from which his writing springs. If Murnane strives to disappear—into himself, into the invisible world—he has indicated that this drive lies at the heart of the Australian experience.

Australia’s vastness and remoteness are recurring motifs in Stream System. His characters share the persistent sense, common among non-Westerners, of being cruelly detached from the center of the world, where the films are made and the books are written and the wheels of life are turning. But the antipodes offer singular rewards in recompense. In “The Only Adam,” Murnane interrupts a story of an adolescent crush with a quote from Thomas Livingstone Mitchell, one of Victoria’s earliest European explorers, who in the 1830s reveled in the glorious land that lay before him, “with all its features new and untouched as they fell from the hands of the Creator. Of this Eden it seemed that I was the only Adam; and indeed, it was a sort of paradise to me.”

This could be a description of Murnane’s project: the invisible world suddenly made visible, presided over by a single, totally autonomous being. The writer’s most “precious resource,” Murnane writes in “Stone Quarry,” is the “belief that he or she is the solitary witness to an inexhaustible profusion of images from which might be read all of the wisdom of the world.” In “Cotters Come No More,” a young writer makes the connection to Australia explicit in a Joycean soliloquy:

We were at the very southern edge of an enormous land whose fund of poetic inspiration had barely been tapped. … It was our responsibility to preserve in poetry what no one else had written about. And it was our right to be free to search for the most apt words unhindered by history or tradition.

The last sentence self-consciously prompts the questions: Whose right? And whose history? Included in Stream System is perhaps Murnane’s best-known story, “Land Deal,” a five-page fable centered on the explorer John Batman’s 1835 barter to secure a parcel of land from Aboriginal Australians in what is now Victoria. Besides a few oblique references to Indigenous people in Stream System, “Land Deal” is the only story that addresses their plight directly. And yet it is another keystone to Murnane’s work, offering an implicit criticism of what we now call autofiction and of what could be described as Murnane’s Australianness. Told from the Aboriginal Australians’ perspective (a departure for Murnane) and in the first-person plural (ditto), “Land Deal” is a surreal meditation on this fateful encounter, as the narrators slowly realize that the settlers have a strange vision for the land, “the founding of an unheard-of city where they stood.” It dawns on them that they are trapped in the vision, “no more than characters in the vast dream that had settled over us.”

At one point in Coetzee’s novel Elizabeth Costello the titular protagonist describes her writing this way: “Making up someone other than yourself. Making up a world for him to move in. Making up an Australia.” Gerald Murnane’s myriad personages move in such a world, even if he would assert that it is no more made-up than the Australia that exists today. But there are no private worlds, not really, when one man’s heaven is so palpably another’s hell.