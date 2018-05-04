I think that one of the reasons you don’t understand, or can’t connect with, why we do what we do is that you and journalists have colliding views about the satisfactions of wealth. People don’t go into journalism to make money. We know that if we were to put the same amount of time, or even significantly less, into being lawyers we’d be very rich. Or if we were lobbyists in Washington we could count on pulling down at least $1 million a year. It’s true that some journalists do quite well by making speeches in addition to their regular jobs, but that only happens to the most visible ones—meaning those with regular or nearly regular television exposure. Celebrity is crucial. A speech organizer once told me, “After a speech, people want to talk about who they heard, not what they heard.” Fame from appearances on what you call “the shows” lasts only so long.

By the way, since you own your company (even now) you can’t get fired (I mean from your family business; your job at the White House may be a different matter), but we can get dismissed at any time. We’re subject to changing whims at the top, new editors-in-chief, and especially new owners. Diminishing resources at some once-great newspapers can lead to skeletal Washington bureaus and thinner coverage. (To tell the truth, I, too, have been fired, more than once.) And there’s not necessarily a golden parachute.

So if it’s not for the money, if glory redounds to only a few, if the work is demanding and there’s no real job security, why do we go into this line of work? Mr. P, I don’t know if you’ll understand this, but under the evident and sometimes faked cynicism, we’re patriotic: we want to see our democratic experiment—so far, the longest-lived one in the world—endure. We believe in a certain fairness in the treatment of the country’s citizens, though we may fiercely disagree on how to define that. You see, Mr. P, there is no such thing as a “Beltway media,” who all think the same thing. We get satisfaction from holding government officials to account; we enjoy trying to find out what happened and explaining it to our readers and viewers. We get to keep learning: Some years ago a distinguished New York Times writer (on whom I had a crush) said to me, “To be a journalist in Washington is like being in constant graduate school.” That’s our psychic income, and it can be large. Or small: We can be obliged to learn some things better not permitted to clutter our brains (I can recall a fierce trade fight over something called creeping red fescue).

I’m not for a minute claiming that all reporting from Washington is of the same high quality, or that everyone’s prose is equally lucid. Or that it’s always as deep as it should be, that we catch all the layers of a given issue. We can be what the late Eugene McCarthy once said of political reporters, that “they’re like blackbirds on a wire, and then they all fly off in the same direction.” We can establish false fashions: Consider all the reporters who described Paul Ryan as a deep thinker though he was strongly influenced by Ayn Rand and his budget numbers didn’t add up.

When you call us “the enemy” we know what you’re up to—trying to discredit our work. That might help you with your followers—you’ve shown what a powerful line that can be at a rally. That’s OK, we can take it, but your followers can become menacing, and of course you understand that if any violence is visited on a reporter doing their job it’s on you.

What you don’t seem to understand, Mr. P, is this isn’t about you. We try to find out what’s going on in any presidency and his (so far it’s a “his”) government. We don’t even mind that you provide us with such a superfluity of stories to chase, so many matters to figure out. You keep us going. We always want to know what makes a president tick; that you tick more loudly than any we’ve experienced before only makes you more interesting and challenging to cover. I just hope that I’ve convinced you and yours—if just a little—that we’re not snooty elites. If I haven’t, life goes on.

Yours in loving our country,

Elizabeth Drew