Last July, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán addressed members of the Hungarian right at their annual summer festival in Transylvania. Europe, he said, was being “de-Christianized” by elites who wanted a “new, mixed, Islamized” continent. “The main question over the next few decades is this: Will Europe remain the continent of the Europeans?” Orbán meant white, Christian Europeans who reject the European Union’s liberal, “globalist” values on everything from gay rights to multiculturalism.

Such rhetoric has made Orbán both a leader and a role model for a new generation of aggressively anti-migrant populists on the rise in Europe. Analysts have tended to account for their successes in one of two ways: Many point to the economic woes of communities whose jobs and livelihoods are being damaged by a globalized economic system; others prefer to depict them simply as bigots and xenophobes. Really understanding the phenomenon, however, means not only recognizing the tremendous importance of national and cultural identity in Europe but also reckoning with the political stakes involved when any community believes its way of life is under threat from people with different backgrounds or religious beliefs.

Orbán’s turn to nativism, in many ways, originated in political expedience. In 2014, Fidesz—the party he had helped found in 1988—was in deep political trouble. There were corruption charges leveled against its leaders, who’d developed a taste for luxurious gated residences, designer brands, and expensive restaurants, and polls indicated a sharp decline in the party’s support. Then came the Syrian refugee crisis. In 2015, Hungary received the largest number of asylum applications in the EU, relative to its population. When EU ministers passed a mandatory migrant relocation plan, assigning refugee quotas to each member country, Orbán’s government challenged the measure in court, continued construction on a 325-mile border fence to stem the flow of migrants, recruited some 3,000 “border hunters” to police the frontier, and held a referendum on whether Hungary should comply with the quota system. In the spring of 2017, his government even began shuffling asylum-seekers through barbed-wire transit zones and sheltering refugees in shipping containers while they awaited approval for entry. Orbán bragged that his approach to managing the refugee crisis was more responsible than the one adopted by other European leaders, such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has admitted more than one million asylum-seekers to her country. Hungary, Orbán argued, was “organizing border protection at a time when other places in Europe were celebrating chaos and a breakdown of law and order.”

Throughout his reelection campaign, Orbán hewed strictly to this theme. He offered no major new economic plans or social policies, instead campaigning relentlessly against immigration, which he opposed on racial as well as cultural grounds. “We do not want to be a multicolored country,” he said in a February speech, insisting that Hungarians should not interact with immigrants: “We do not want our own color, traditions, and national culture to be mixed with those of others.” Hungary’s opposition parties, he added in a speech a month later, wanted to “hand our country over to others.”