Alternatives exist. For the last few months, I have been quietly lurking on an online discussion board for the town of Middlesex, Vermont, population 1,781. A daily stream of posts written by people using their real names have floated by, at a pace of roughly five to 15 per day. There have been a few dozen posts about candidates for the local school board election, plus a smattering of other ones related to civic functions like the annual town meeting that took place in March. Dozens of posts have offered free goods, ranging from beds to firewood, unused children’s toys to Final Cut Pro editing manuals. Twice, people have reported their dog lost and then found within 24 hours; once, someone reported spotting a lost pair of miniature horses, also returned to their rightful owner within a day.

All across the state of Vermont, in every town, there is an online forum like this one. They are run by a local company called Front Porch Forum, which was founded in 2006 by a husband and wife duo living in Burlington. Of the roughly 260,000 households in the state, 150,000 belong to a forum connected to where they live. A typical one has about 1,000 households, and people spend about 10 minutes a day engaged with the site. It’s free, but to join you have to verify your home address. An independent survey of 13,000 of its users found that using FPF made them more likely to trust and cooperate with their neighbors and more likely to participate in civic life. The top reason people gave for visiting the site regularly, co-founder Michael Wood-Lewis told me, was the opportunity to “witness daily small acts of neighborliness.”

People need online forums to hold their social identities and help foster connections between friends, neighbors, and the larger society.



Front Porch Forum isn’t the only example of an organization that uses digital tools to build consensus and drive policy solutions: Platforms like SeeClickFix, OurCommonPlace, PlaceSpeak, and Neighborland have all been founded within the last decade or so to build a digital public sphere. Each can claim user bases in the hundreds of thousands. Unlike Facebook, they aren’t trying to vacuum up all the data they can and monopolize people’s attention in order to make billions in online advertising. FPF, for example, is deliberately designed to keep provocative statements from turning explosive, with paid moderators who review every post. Of course, there’s little chance these organizations can take advantage of Facebook’s recent difficulties and convince consumers to shift their allegiances wholesale.

But in the same way people need banks to hold their money safely and to help it circulate, creating businesses and jobs, they also need trustworthy online digital forums to hold their social identities and help foster beneficial connections between friends, neighbors, and the larger society. The question Americans now face is for whom and on what terms will those forums be built and how should they be maintained? What platforms like Front Porch Forum demonstrate is that there are many ways to answer these questions, and the effects of online public forums do not have to be the ones lawmakers are now grappling with thanks to Facebook’s focus on growth over every other value.

How can we even begin to tackle such a big problem? Government agencies and elected officials can take the lead by shutting down their Facebook presences, at least until the company radically changes how it handles user data. The large civil society organizations that use Facebook, such as PETA and the AARP, can step up to demand more of the company, too. But if Americans truly want a digital public forum centered on the needs of the citizenry, it has to be built and maintained the same way they’ve built and maintained America’s national parks—as public goods open to all.