Throughout his 2003 book RFK: A Memoir, which recounts the last years of Robert F. Kennedy’s political career, Jack Newfield puzzles over how to summarize the heterodox political views Kennedy espoused during his pell-mell 81-day campaign for the 1968 Democratic presidential nomination. Newfield repeatedly tries to imagine his subject’s politics—noting that Kennedy “became a new kind of liberal, leaping over the old liberalism he thought was obsolete”—but tacitly concedes defeat in specifying it: “Kennedy never developed a systematic liberal ideology.” Previously, in a 2000 talk titled “Robert F. Kennedy’s Promise,” Michael Sandel resolved the question the other way: Bobby Kennedy “was not,” he said, “by temperament or ideology, a liberal.”

There’s a reason Bobby’s interpreters have either struggled or refused to identify him with liberalism: His politics belonged to a tradition that had receded from it all but entirely since the Progressive era: civic republicanism. Within the context of civic-republican thought, Bobby’s apparently disparate political stands become perfectly sensible and coherent.

A key concept in civic republicanism is citizenship: If people aren’t empowered to govern themselves as citizens, no matter what liberal rights are codified to protect them from tyranny, they aren’t truly free. In keeping with this ethos, Kennedy was acutely skeptical about the remote, centralized, bureaucratic social programs of the New Deal and the Great Society—on the grounds that they minimized, if they didn’t preclude, citizen participation. Kennedy’s intolerance of crime, even when committed by legitimately angry rioters in the streets of American cities, also had a civic-republican basis: Fear of crime, he thought, compromised citizen access to public spaces and so shrunk the sense of community for everyone. He was meanwhile cynical about what he saw as America’s overweening faith in economic growth per se and its exaltation of gross national product as the measure of human happiness—noting that the country was afflicted not only by material poverty among the disadvantaged but also by a “poverty of satisfaction ... that afflicts us all”—and idealistic about what we could call civic growth: “We know our happiness comes not from the goods we have, but from the good we do together.”

Kennedy’s most controversial, and putatively illiberal, stand was his opposition to the prevailing welfare system. In his perception, dependency on welfare kept its subjects from fully participating in society: Having nothing to do, he argued, meant “having nothing to do with the rest of us.” What America needed, he argued, was jobs—“dignified employment at decent pay,” the kind of employment that enabled people to say, “I helped to build this country. I am a participant in great public ventures.”