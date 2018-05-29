It starts more like a Nike commercial than a political ad. The camera pans over a wintry landscape, and a woman appears, wearing a hot-pink racing jacket, hair in a ponytail, music building as she runs. Her voice comes in, telling the story of a race she ran with her father as a young girl: Just as a boy and his dad moved ahead of her, her father asked if she was going to let the kid beat her. “I was like, ‘Hell, no!’ ” she says. “We sped up, and ran really hard, and beat them.” The woman is Erin Collier, candidate for Congress. After touting her family’s eight generations in upstate New York and her work as an agricultural economist for the Obama administration, she says, “I’m a woman, I’m an economist, I’m a farmer, I’m a triathlete, I’m a feminist. I’m not going to let those boys beat me.”

It’s an extraordinary ad, and not just because of its girl-power, pink-sneaker aesthetic. Collier doesn’t just embrace her gender. She speaks to a woman who has rarely existed before in the American political imagination: ambitious, successful, and, most notably (even jarringly), competitive.

A record number of women are running for office this year. A few are Republican, but the vast majority are Democrats. Many of them, like Collier, are banking on a lesson they learned from Donald Trump: Novelty can win, and tribalism gets voters to the polls. With women making up just 20 percent of Congress, they’re political outsiders—an asset in a deeply divided country, where “Washington is broken” seems to be the only thing people can agree on. Likewise, many of today’s most vibrant social movements have come not from Trump’s MAGA partisans but from Democratic women. It’s only logical that the nearly 600 women competing for House, Senate, and gubernatorial seats this fall are latching on to two cultural and political zeitgeists—feminism and outsiderness.

This isn’t entirely new. In 1992, the year that put a record four women in the Senate, Washington’s Patty Murray called herself “a mom in tennis shoes” and California’s Dianne Feinstein, in one ad, rocked her grandchild to sleep in a pink crib. Back then, bringing motherhood into a campaign was a radical step. Women had always been told to emulate male politicians if they wanted to win. Former Senator Barbara Boxer, for example, lost her first campaign—a 1972 race for the Marin County Board of Supervisors—in part because she was raising children. “Even my next-door neighbor said that she couldn’t vote for me because I had two young kids,” she told me in a 2015 interview for Cosmopolitan.